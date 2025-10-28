If you can't wait until Black Friday and need a new, small OLED TV right now, then we have some good news. Specifically, there's a really good deal live on the five-star 48-inch Samsung S90F.

While it'd usually set you back £1500, the 48-inch S90F has crashed down to just £949 at Amazon.

And it's certainly not a deal to sniff at, considering the S90F is one of the best Samsung TVs on the market right now offering punchy picture quality, flawless gaming specifications, and a practical stand design.

So, if you're looking for an OLED TV suitable for a small lounge or bedroom, or are just low on space, this model is a great investment, especially at this price.

The five-star Samsung S90F is a fantastic, but not quite perfect, TV that will delight serious movies fans who are short on space.

And with this deal it's competitively priced (and usefully cheaper) than the likes of the equivalent LG C5 and Panasonic Z90B, which will currently cost you £1049 and £1099 respectively.

The S90F is the best Samsung has to offer at this size, boasting a warm yet detailed picture, as well as some pretty flawless gaming specs.

But, before we delve deeper into this, it's worth noting that the S90F is also incredibly easy to set up. It comes with a central pedestal stand that quickly connects to the screen, thanks to a handy screw-free design.

And once that's all put together (which will take only a few minutes), you can enjoy the overall image, which our expert testers said: "For your money, you’ll get a bright, punchy, smallish OLED capable of delivering a fun home movie experience full of pop."

When it comes to the aforementioned gaming specs, the S90F comes with an impressive four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as VRR and ALLM.

What's even more impressive is that it actually goes beyond 4K/120Hz with its support for 4K/144Hz, though unless you're a hardcore gamer, this may just be novel to have.

Sonically, the S90F falls a little short, although good sound is hard to achieve on a TV this size. With a 60-watt, 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-ready, built-in sound system, our testers found the audio to be a "mixed bag." Adding: "Still, the speakers aren't the worst we have heard on a set this size."

With your £550 saving at Amazon, you could invest in a soundbar if you want to make sure you're getting a truly decent viewing experience. We'd personally recommend the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which will slot in nicely under the slightly higher screen and sounds great.

