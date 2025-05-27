Looking for a small OLED? We’ve checked the deals and this is the one we strongly recommend

If you are looking for a small OLED TV that won’t break the bank, we have found an incredible deal on one of our favourite LG models.

The 42-inch LG C4 is available for just £529 at Richer Sounds right now, making it the cheapest price we have ever seen on this five-star model.

This also puts the 42-inch C4 closer than ever to be eligible for our best cheap TVs category, a first for any OLED we have reviewed.

We only include TVs in the category if they are going for under £500 so, at this price, the LG model is so close to being included on this list.

42-inch LG C4: was £1400 now £529 at Richer Sounds (save £871)

You can save more than £800 on this five-star OLED TV with this incredible discount. With dynamic but accurate picture and solid motion handling, this is a deal on the 42-inch LG C4 is very much worth your time.

When we reviewed the 42-inch LG C4, we said it is "the best small OLED TV money can buy." At this low price, we stand by this sentiment more than ever.

It is simply the best all-round TV for its size, while also managing to be a standout pick for a gaming TV.

In terms of picture quality, we add in our review while watching Dune: Part Two:

"Movements look natural, and even the most challenging parts of the picture, such as the rapidly buzzing wings of the Ornithopter and characters’ movements during fast paced knife fights, never fall victim to over-smoothening and the dreaded soap opera effect."

Though it has since been superseded by the LG C5, the C4 still has top-notch specifications.

There's support for Dolby Vision HDR, as well as Dolby Atmos over HDMI eARC. Plus, the built-in webOS smart platform features a range of streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Our only word of caution is that the C4's sound quality does falter compared to the rest of its impressive performance, which is why we recommend budgeting for a soundbar or dedicated speaker package to get the best experience possible.

Compared to the other small OLEDs on the market right now, though, this is the only deal we recommend right now.

Even when looking at the LG 42-inch C5, this deal on the C4 represents a better bang for your buck. The C5 is widely available for £1399, a significant jump up from this deal on the C4 model.

We said in our review of the 55-inch C5, for example, that it does not provide a "generational leap over its predecessor." While we have not tested the 42-inch model, the 55-inch gives us a good idea of how the two generations compare.

