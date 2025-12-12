Not every TV has to be a whopper. You wouldn't want an 85-inch TV dominating a kid's bedroom or a kitchen, for example.

That's where the 24-inch RCA Roku TV makes total sense. And right now it only costs £105 at Amazon.

Sure, it's super cheap, but it delivers solid performance alongside a substantial smart platform to satisfy all your streaming needs. You can't say better than that.

Best RCA Roku RK24HF1 TV deal

Save 23% RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1): was £136 now £105 at Amazon This is a humble TV at a humble price. It does all the basics well, which makes it a perfect small addition to a kid's bedroom or a kitchen. It also boasts the smart Roku TV platform, which means you don't need a separate streaming stick to access all your favourite services.

The RCA Roku TV comes with Roku's smart TV platform, which means you get access to all the expected streaming apps as well as neat features like the ability to customise the order of your sources.

Its 1280 x 720-pixel count is far from high resolution, but then the screen isn't massive, so it requires fewer pixels. It doesn't have a huge number of additional features, but its picture quality is surprisingly enjoyable.

It's nice and bright, which is what you need from a TV likely to be placed in a bright environment such as a kitchen. It is also impressively clear and sharp.

"The RK24HF1’s sharpness helps pictures enjoy a good sense of depth and three-dimensionality too – a talent that proves particularly useful when using RCA’s screen as a gaming display," we wrote in our review.

There you have it. A reasonable TV for just over £100 at Amazon.

