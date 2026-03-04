If it's one of the best 48-inch TVs you're after, then the three to consider are the Award-winning Panasonic Z90B, the LG C5, and the Samsung S90F.

Unfortunately, the Z90B is no longer available, so that's out. The C5 is discounted to £879 at AO, which is a great price. But if it's the maximum saving that you want, then we'd recommend the Samsung S90F, which has plummeted in price to £869 at Amazon.

Offering punchy picture quality, flawless gaming specifications, and a practical stand design, the S90F is one of the best Samsung TVs on the market right now. Now at a fantastically low price.

The five-star Samsung S90F is a fantastic, but not quite perfect, TV that will delight serious movie fans who are short on space.

The S90F is the best Samsung has to offer at this size, boasting a warm yet detailed picture, as well as some pretty flawless gaming specs.

But, before we delve deeper into this, it's worth noting that the S90F is also incredibly easy to set up. It comes with a central pedestal stand that quickly connects to the screen, thanks to a handy screw-free design.

And once that's all put together (which will take only a few minutes), you can enjoy the overall image, which our expert testers said: "For your money, you’ll get a bright, punchy, smallish OLED capable of delivering a fun home movie experience full of pop."

When it comes to the aforementioned gaming specs, the S90F comes with an impressive four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as VRR and ALLM.

What's even more impressive is that it actually goes beyond 4K/120Hz with its support for 4K/144Hz, though unless you're a hardcore gamer, this may just be novel to have.

Sonically, the S90F falls a little short, although good sound is hard to achieve on a TV this size. With a 60-watt, 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-ready, built-in sound system, our testers found the audio to be a "mixed bag." Adding: "Still, the speakers aren't the worst we have heard on a set this size."

With your £631 saving at Amazon, you could invest in a soundbar if you want to make sure you're getting a truly decent viewing experience. We'd personally recommend the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which will slot in nicely under the slightly higher screen and sounds great.

