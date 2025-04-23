Hurry! This four-star Panasonic TV has dropped below £500

One of the best Panasonic TVs has just dropped below £500 for the first time.

Right now, you can grab the Panasonic W90A for just £499 at Richer Sounds. Considering the original price was £1199, that's a whole heap better than half price.

Sure, the W90A was already down to £699 when we tested it and awarded it four stars, but that's still a £200 saving since then.

Panasonic W90A 55-inch TV: was £1199 now £499 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

The Panasonic W90A is a top notch LED TV equipped with Amazon's Fire TV operating system and 'as the director intended' picture quality. It's the cheapest Panasonic TV we've reviewed, and in March, it dropped to £649. Now, it's only £499. That's one heck of a deal.

Deal also at John Lewis

The Panasonic W90A is a pleasingly balanced performer from the Japanese home cinema giant. In our full review, we were happy to praise it for its rich, authentic colours, three-dimensional picture and reliable motion handling.

Sure, it doesn't feature the fancy Mini LED backlighting of its rivals, but its Full Array Local Dimming LED backlight is so well controlled that it gives many Mini LED models a run for their money.

Packed with features, the W90A runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip, supports all four of the current TV HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – and there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

For gamers, there's an impressive feature set including 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, as well as Dolby Vision gaming.

There are just two HDMI 2.1 ports on board, with one doubling as the set's eARC, but at this price, that's more than acceptable.

This is a killer deal from Richer Sounds – and you don't even have to sign up to their VIP Club to get your hands on it.

