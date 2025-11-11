TCL might just be 2025's biggest home cinema redemption story, with the launch of its most consistent TV lineup yet.

At the more premium end of this lineup was the TCL C8K, which we awarded five stars earlier this year for its extreme brightness, outstanding backlight control and aggressive pricing.

That already good value, though, is now even better. The 65-inch model of the TCL C8K can now be yours for £1149 at B&Q. That's £450 off the launch price!

Five stars Save £450 TCL C8K: was £1,599 now £1,149 at B&Q As with most TCL TVs, the C8K offers excellent brightness, but also great backlight control and colour for new levels of naturalism. Along with all the usual streaming apps and a Bang & Olufsen sound system, the TCL C8K offers good value for money – especially with £450 off.

The key specifications of the TCL C8K include a 120Hz 4K Mini LED LCD panel with Quantum Dot colour and support for all of the key high dynamic range formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

However, there's a lot of exciting new technology under the hood. TCL's 'Halo Control Technology', aims at dealing with problematic halos of light around bright objects on dark backgrounds, while a new ‘CrystGlow’ WHVA panel promises to enhance luminous efficiency by 97 per cent.

Put that together with a claimed 5000 nits of brightness and 1680 dimming zones, and you get a picture that partners extreme brightness with deep, rich, consistent blacks.

As our TCL C8K review reads: “The 65C8K’s combination of so much brightness and such subtle shading and tonal control, along with some really outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, helps its pictures create a sense of depth and solidity that really lures you into whatever you’re watching.”

Sound benefits from a partnership with premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen, and is a clear upgrade over TCL's previous 8 series models – even though we'd like a bit more bass.

Unlike other models with Google TV, the C8K includes all the UK catch-up apps – BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 and My 5 – as well as global players Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.

We recommend also checking out the LG C5, which offers an OLED screen for a similar price, but you won't go far wrong with the five-star TCL C8K. Especially now that it's available for £1149 at B&Q.

