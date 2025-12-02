Cyber Monday and Black Friday might be over and done with for another year, but the deals haven't quite dried up yet.

If you missed out on a Cyber Monday TV deal or are tempted by one last impulse buy, then we have the TV for you.

The 43-inch TCL P7K was already about as affordable as TVs can get, but it is still on sale for £229 at Appliances Direct.

That's right – a whole TV for £229, perfect for a second room setup. This model is now out of stock at several retailers, so grab it while you can!

Don't be put off by the TCL P7K's low price – we put the set through its paces and found it is far better than it has any right to be for so little money.

The use of Quantum Dot technology results in more vibrancy and volume than you’d normally see on such a cheap TV, plus above-par brightness with both SDR and HDR content compared to the vast majority of TVs in its budget class.

"Putting the finishing touches to the 43P7K’s mostly winning pictures is some seriously impressive sharpness and detail – at least with native 4K sources," our TCL P7k review reads.

"This even holds true with action scenes and sports footage, thanks to the way TCL’s screen avoids the smearing behind and lost resolution over moving objects that is such a common feature of budget TVs."

All four main HDR formats are supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Not even all premium TVs can boast that!

Google TV includes the usual big streaming options too, including BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4 catch-up apps. There's voice control thanks to Google Assistant.

Gaming support is also solid with ALLM, VRR and a seriously impressive 10.5ms of input lag. A 60Hz screen means that 4K/120Hz gaming is off the cards, however.

As to be expected from such a cheap TV, the TCL comes with a fairly basic 2 x 10W speaker system. It manages to spread sound pretty well with decent clarity, and it's distortion-free if you don't push it too hard. Of course, if you can, we'd consider pairing it with one of the best budget soundbars we've tested.

As far as cheap TVs go, the TCL P7K offers a seriously compelling package for such a low price. Get it for £229 at Appliances Direct while stocks last.

