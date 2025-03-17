Check it out! One of our favourite LG OLED TVs is now £1500 off

This LG G4 OLED TV deal is two-fold. Not only will you save yourself a whopping £1500 off the original retail price of this 65-inch set, but you'll get a free soundbar, too. As LG's 2024 flagship, it has held fast as one of the best LG TVs on the market, and so a deal like this is worth seriously considering.

For just £1799 at Richer Sounds, this is the lowest ever price we've seen for this five-star TV. No surprise given that LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price, which at 65-inches will be £3299, where the LG G4 originally sat at. With a new successor arriving soon, that means there's big money to be saved on the LG G4 – with a free £1000 LG USG10TY soundbar thrown in.

At first glance, it looks like you need to be part of a special Richer Sounds' VIP Club – and you do. But fortunately, this is an entirely free and very quick sign up that'll save you an extra £400 off the discount price for 'regular' customers. So, be quick before it's gone!

LG OLED65G4 was £3299 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1500) plus free soundbar

The 65-inch LG G4 is a fantastic OLED TV which we happily awarded five-stars when we first got our hands on it. And that's down to its brilliantly bright picture, stellar gaming features and general improvements across the board. It's a solid competitor in the busy OLED market, and at this price, you'd be silly not to pounce.

The LG G4 is the brand's flagship OLED TV and one of the best OLED TVs on the market. But, that spot is in contention with the LG G5 release date looming. Fortunately that makes deals like this possible. While you might be toying with the LG G5 vs G4, we can tell you one thing. Right now, the 65-inch LG G4 has dropped to just £1799 at Richer Sounds – and that is the best price we've ever seen for this superb set.

In our full review, we said: "We can confirm the G4 is a very strong contender, and like its step down sibling, the LG C4, is a much bigger step forward on last year's model than its specifications suggest. If you want a cutting-edge flagship OLED for serious movie watching, this is one to consider."

Highlights include a brilliantly bright picture that's full of contrast, stellar gaming features and accurate motion handling. Plus, with the 65-inch LG G4, you get a choice to use a pedestal stand or wall mount, a step away from the previous G-series models that only came with a wall mount. Though you'll have to buy the stand separately.

Feature-wise, the LG G4 was privy to several major updates to hardware and software. The biggest? The move to a second-generation MLA panel with maximum brightness of 3000 nits, which is around 1000 nits brighter than the first-gen MLA OLED panels which came before it. Also focused on display is the AI Director Processing that aims to provide 'as the director intended' colours. The set supports HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail technology. However, like past LG sets, HDR10+ / HDR10+ Adaptive are not included.

This deal also comes with the LG USG10TY soundbar, worth £999. While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we do know that LG doesn't have the best track record when it comes to home cinema sound, so don't expect one of the best soundbars available. But it's free, so you won't catch us complaining about that.

