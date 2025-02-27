The LG G5 might be coming soon, but here's a very tempting deal on its five-star predecessor. The 55-inch G4 OLED TV has dropped to its lowest price ever – just £1429 at Richer Sounds. That's a whopping £970 off its launch price. But that's not all...

Because it also comes with a free LG G1 soundbar and subwoofer worth £699. Making your total saving an incredible £1669.

You'll have to be a member of Richer Sounds' VIP Club to get the discount. But it's free to sign up. We haven't tested the G1 soundbar, but for free, who's arguing?

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1429 at Richer Sounds (save £970)

The 65-inch version, the LG OLED65G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it last year, making it one of the best TVs you can buy. Picture quality is a real highlight, and thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports it's a great option for gamers. Five stars

As for why you should be excited (savings aside)? Well, the G4 is one of LG's most impressive TVs to date. We have tested the 65-inch OLED65G4 model, but the 55-inch variant offers identical technology.

At its core is LG's second-generation MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, which delivers exceptional brightness levels and stellar contrast. During our testing, the TV particularly impressed with its HDR performance – watching Blade Runner 2049, the neon-lit cityscapes exhibited stunning vibrancy while maintaining intricate detail in darker scenes.

"The benefits of MLA are also obvious, with the city’s neon lights sparkling through the smog-filled streets and skyline, creating a truly immersive viewing experience with heaps of contrast," we wrote in our review. "The added contrast gives the picture a wonderful three-dimensional feel, with characters looking suitably separate and removed from the background, while objects hold a wonderful sense of depth."

The picture performance is consistently excellent across various content types. In our tests, the G4 showed remarkable prowess with 4K HDR content – scenes from Pan demonstrated incredible detail retention even in the brightest areas, while Mad Max: Fury Road's vibrant palette was rendered with stunning accuracy without appearing overcooked.

Perhaps most impressively, the G4 maintains excellent performance in darker scenes, an area where previous models occasionally struggled. During Blade Runner 2049's murky opening sequences, the TV delivered wonderfully realistic skin tones and retained impressive detail in the shadows.

Powered by LG's latest Alpha 11 processor, the G4 also brings notable improvements to motion handling and colour accuracy. The TV's Cinematic Movement feature proved particularly effective, delivering smooth, natural motion without the artificial-looking processing that often plagues lesser sets. Running the high-octane desert scenes from Top Gun: Maverick, movements appeared wonderfully realistic with no hint of the dreaded 'soap opera effect' that can make film content look artificial.

For gaming enthusiasts, the G4 is generously equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K/144Hz gaming, ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. This comprehensive gaming feature set puts it ahead of many competitors, which often limit high-speed HDMI connections to just two ports. The G4's gaming credentials make it an excellent choice for users with both next-gen consoles and gaming PCs.

At the significantly reduced price of £1429, the 55-inch G4 represents remarkable value for a flagship OLED TV. It combines class-leading brightness with excellent contrast, natural motion handling, and comprehensive gaming features.

With new screen technology, extra brightness and a new smaller size, the G5 is shaping up to be even better. But if you can't wait for its spring launch, or you just want a stone-cold bargain, the G4 is a supremely talented TV that won't disappoint.

