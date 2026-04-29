The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package sound as good as they look.

The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package has earned a What Hi-Fi? Award an incredible six times. In short, surround sound with direction and heft doesn't get much better than this.

Ordinarily costing £1699, you can now snap up the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package for £1499 at Peter Tyson. This is the same price we saw during Black Friday sales.

Our praise focuses on its stylish good looks, full, warm sound, seamless sonic integration, and expressive dynamics. They're "lean, attractive, interesting and unfussy" and now discounted by £200.

Anyone familiar with Dali speakers will recognise much of this set-up. This 5.1 package includes the Award-winning Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders as the main left and right channels and the five-star Dali Oberon 1 standmounters as the surround options.

Add in the Oberon Vokal on centre duty and the Dali Sub E9-F and you've got yourself a surround sound package!

There are four finishes available, and we found our Light Oak review set to be rather stylish and modern.

Most important is, of course, the sound, which we're pleased to report is wonderful. Whether dialogue or explosions, the Oberons deliver an immersive home cinema experience.

As our five-star Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package review states (say that fast five times): “The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 system presents every frequency in full, but with honesty and warmth that brings the best out of any soundtrack. They are transparent but fun, powerful but subtle; we’d have them round to ours any day.”

If you believe movies deserve a premium sound treatment, then the Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package definitely fills that role. They're lean, attractive, interesting and unfussy, and available for £1499 at Peter Tyson.

Our only word of caution is to remember that the Oberon 5 is at the end of its shelf life, with the newer Sonik 5 taking its place in Dali's range. But until we test the newer range, we can't comment on what sonic improvements the Sonik offers or if they're worth the additional spend.

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