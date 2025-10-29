Grab this early Black Friday deal on Sony's stunning five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you're searching for a way to upgrade your TV's sound, investing in a soundbar can be the ideal solution.

But with early Black Friday deals already cropping up and an endless amount of models to choose from, it can feel like quite the task to find the best soundbar for you.

Don't worry, though, because we have found a stunning deal on a five-star soundbar that is well worth a second look.

The Award-winning Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the best soundbars around, and is currently available for £949 at Amazon. That's a saving of £450 – not bad, right?

Having tested the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 in our dedicated listening rooms, we awarded it a five-star rating – positioning it among the finest Dolby Atmos soundbars available today.

The soundbar's technical prowess stems from its sophisticated 13-driver configuration. Four front-firing woofers – notably 1.7 times larger than those found in its predecessor, the HT-A7000 – work alongside three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters.

This arrangement is complemented by side-firing speakers on each end and two up-firing drivers, creating Sony's signature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping experience.

During our comprehensive testing, the Theatre Bar 9 demonstrated remarkable clarity and spatial organisation.

Music reproduction proved particularly impressive, with Tool's Invincible revealing the soundbar's ability to maintain crisp, clean delivery while affording each instrumental layer space to breathe.

As for film audio, the Bar 9 truly excels. Our Unbroken Dolby Atmos assessment showcased what we described as "arguably the most Atmos-y delivery we've heard from a solo soundbar."

The soundbar's ability to project audio far beyond its physical boundaries – extending sound to the ceiling and well into the room – represents an impressive achievement in single-unit Atmos implementation.

(Image credit: Future)

Beyond audio performance, the Sony bar features impressive connectivity. This includes one HDMI 2.1 input with 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, plus eARC output. Wireless options encompass Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth 5.2, though Tidal Connect remains absent.

At £949, the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 represents exceptional value for a five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar and offers great opportunity for those considering an upgrade to their built-in TV speakers.

If your budget can stretch a little further, it's also worth considering the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra which also greatly impressed during testing.

The Sonos bar is currently available at Amazon for £999 and is very closely matched in terms of sound performance compared to the Bravia Theatre Bar 9. But if you have other Sonos speakers, the Arc Ultra will slot seamlessly into your set-up, and chances are that will make it the better device for you.

