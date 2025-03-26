Save £500 on a top class TV and soundbar combo in latest Richer Sounds deal

If you're looking for a way to enjoy your favourite movies in all their cinematic glory then you'll need one of the best TVs paired with one of the best soundbars. The problem is, that will usually set you back a small fortune. That's why we're excited to let you know how you can save £500 on one of the best TV/soundbar combos around.

The TV is the Sony A95L QD-OLED which is arguably the best money-no-object TV you can buy. Thanks to a £200 discount you can pick that up for only £1999. The deal doesn't end there though.

With every purchase of the TV you can take advantage of a £300 discount on the Bravia Theatre Bar 9. That brings it down to a more affordable £699. With that combo you'll be the envy of all your friends, all for a reduced price of £2698.

Sony XR-55A95L QD-OLED TV + Bravia Theatre Bar 9: was £3,198 now £2,698 at Richer Sounds The A95L already has pretty good sound but if you'd really like to elevate your set-up then we recommend combining it with the Bravia Theatre Bar 9. The Bar 9 is Sony's latest flagship soundbar and a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. It also works beautifully with the A95L, with the speakers of both devices working together to create an even bigger and more immersive sound. Save £500 right now.

In our Sony A95L review we gave it 5 stars and labelled it a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition.

The TV includes four HDMI inputs: two meeting 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers.

The A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.

Not only is the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner but we also awarded it five stars when we reviewed it towards the end of last year. We praised its superb clarity, detail and punch, as well as its impressive 3D audio processing. All of this is packaged up in a classy, subtle design that looks fantastic.

MORE:

Read our full Sony A95L (XR-65A95L) review

Our picks for the best TVs on the market, tested by our expert team

And our guide to all the best soundbars