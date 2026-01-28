The best projectors deliver that authentic big-screen movie night experience into the comfort of your own home. The problem is that the highest quality options usually cost a pretty packet. That is, until now.

That's because the five-star Epson EH-TW7000 has plummeted to a new record-low price of £879 at Peter Tyson. That's £420 off the RRP and £100 less than the previous lowest price.

For the money you'll get strong 4K and HD detail, excellent use of HDR, and flexibility in terms of positioning. Snap it up right now and make your home cinema dreams come true.

Save 32% Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector: was £1,299 now £879 at Peter Tyson A record-low price for the popular 4K projector that boasts strong contrast, vibrant colour, and immense cinematic appeal. You simply will not find anything better at the sub-£900 price point, and with a whopping £420 off, this is the best projector deal around right now. Five stars

While it's not the latest and greatest in Epson's lineup of 3LCD 4K home cinema projectors, it is an absolute gem at this price, especially considering how well it performs.

With a very simple setup (especially by projector standards) and loads of lens flexibility to boot, the EH-TW7000 makes an excellent first impression.

And that sentiment continues when you start watching movies, thanks to its detailed, crisp and natural images.

We praised its ability to capture subtle texture and skin details, as well as its controlled but dynamic colours.

With two HDMI ports, you can hook up a streaming stick and Blu-ray player, but there's no HDMI ARC option, so this projector works best with an AV receiver. You do have an audio out jack, however.

If you're taking your first foray into the world of 4K projectors, then this is a great model to start with, especially at £879 from Peter Tyson right now.

