Save £1000 on Hisense's cinema-in-a-box with this cracking deal

If you are looking for a projector to bring the cinema to your home, we have found a deal that could be just the ticket.

The Hisense C1 is available for £999 at Richer Sounds, lopping a whopping £1000 off its original price. This four-star projector does not require a great deal of serious installation which makes it an easy addition to your home cinema setup.

With a convenient all-in-one design and decent overall picture performance, this is an offer worth a second look.

Hisense C1 £1999 £999 at Richer Sounds (save £1000)

The Hisense C1 is a charming all-in-one solution, cramming everything you'll need for a cinema night at home into one convenient box. It's stylish and produces a punchy picture, alongside genuinely enjoyable sound from its JBL-tuned speakers. Rounding things off is the built-in VIDAA smart system, which means you can stream directly from the C1.

In our full review of the Hisense C1, we say: "The Hisense C1 has a lot going for it; easy set-up, fully featured streaming, impressive sound and a sharp, punchy picture. All of this fits into a convenient enclosure that really sells the cinema-in-a-box concept."

That should say everything about this cuboid cinema system, which we sincerely enjoy, even if it doesn't quite reach five-star expectations.

We praised the punchy picture, approving of its vibrancy, sharpness and brightness, even if it isn't what we consider to be totally authentic.

The C1 delivers an engaging 4K image nonetheless, with HDR support in all of the major formats (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG) – a huge bonus in our books.

While contrast might not be a major strength of this projector, the vivid image is right at home with poppy animated content, or in rooms with lots of ambient light.

Furthermore, the C1's built-in speakers are very solid by projector standards. We are used to lightweight, condensed sound systems that detract from the movie-watching experience more than they add, so it's refreshing to hear that the JBL-tuned speakers built into this box can reach high volumes with ample bass weight and plenty of detail. It even does a decent job of replicating spatial sound effects with Dolby Atmos.

Finally, the built-in VIDAA operating system is, generally, an absolute dream to use. Most manufacturers opt for Android TV which often doesn't include Netflix support, but this isn't a problem on the C1. Generally speaking, the slick and fully featured operating system removes the need for a streaming stick.

If this convenient cinema-in-a-box sounds like the sort of option you've been looking for, now is a great time to snap one up.

