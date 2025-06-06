Summer is fast approaching, and even though the weather may be temperamental right now, we're already planning out how to turn our outside spaces into al fresco home cinemas for a spot of movie-watching under the stars.

There has been an influx of superb projectors from the likes of Epson, BenQ and Anker that blur the line between portable convenience and top-notch performance. However, it's this charming cube from Hisense that I keep coming back to, as its cute form factor, solid picture and impressive sound make it an easy recommendation.

We initially reviewed the C1 at £1999, which is admittedly fairly pricey, but this deal at Amazon knocks the price down considerably. Now at £999, the C1 becomes an even more tempting option, as you can buy plenty of popcorn with that £1000 saving.

Hisense C1 £1999 £999 at Amazon (save £1000)

The Hisense C1 is a charming all-in-one solution, cramming everything you'll need for a cinema night at home into one convenient box. It's stylish and produces a punchy picture, alongside genuinely enjoyable sound from its JBL-tuned speakers. Rounding things off is the built-in VIDAA smart system, which means you can stream directly from the C1.

In our full review of the Hisense C1, we say: "The Hisense C1 has a lot going for it; easy set-up, fully featured streaming, impressive sound and a sharp, punchy picture. All of this fits into a convenient enclosure that really sells the cinema-in-a-box concept."

That should say everything about this cuboid cinema system, which we sincerely enjoy, even if it doesn't quite reach five-star expectations.

We praised the punchy picture, approving of its vibrancy, sharpness and brightness, even if it isn't what we consider to be totally authentic.

The C1 delivers an engaging 4K image, nonetheless, with HDR support in all of the major formats (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG) – a huge bonus in our books.

While contrast might not be a major strength of this projector, the vivid image is right at home with poppy animated content or in rooms with lots of ambient light.

Furthermore, the C1's built-in speakers are very solid by projector standards. We are used to lightweight, condensed sound systems that detract from the movie-watching experience more than they add, so it's refreshing to hear that the JBL-tuned speakers built into this box can reach high volumes with ample bass weight and plenty of detail. It even does a decent job of replicating spatial sound effects with Dolby Atmos.

Finally, the built-in VIDAA operating system is, generally, an absolute dream to use. Most manufacturers opt for Android TV, which often doesn't include Netflix support, but this isn't a problem on the C1. Generally speaking, the slick and fully featured operating system removes the need for a streaming stick.

The only thing that's missing is a built-in battery, which holds it back from being a fully portable projector. That being said, battery-powered projectors very rarely sport a 4K resolution, and their battery life never seems to last for a full movie unless you dial back the picture settings into eco mode.

Plus, the Hisense is easy to pick up and move around, meaning it's suited to being placed in various locations. Just remember to pick up a long extension cable if you're planning on making this the star of your outdoor cinema setup.

If this convenient cinema-in-a-box sounds like the sort of option you've been looking for, now is a great time to snap one up, especially with this incredible Amazon deal.

