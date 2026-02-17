Save big! Get the first discount on the Award-winning Epson EH-LS9000 4K projector
And a free Apple TV 4K to boot!
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When we first reviewed the Epson EH-LS9000, we were bowled over by the incredible value for money, with the 4K projector offering an exceptional performance for its price.
Well that price just got better.
The Award-winning Epson EH-LS9000 is now on sale for £2899 at Peter Tyson, a good £100 off the price we tested it at.
Even better, an Apple TV 4K 64GB (3rd generation) is included absolutely free – with the video streamer also the recipient of aWhat Hi-Fi? Award. That's a highly acclaimed package right there!
With beautifully crisp, punchy and three-dimensional picture quality and superb gaming specs, the Epson EH-LS9000 is quite simply the best projector at this price point. With a free Apple TV 4K included, this is a great value home cinema package.
If you're looking for a dark room projector, then the Epson EH-LS9000 is simply superb and our premium pick of the best projectors.
"Playing Thunderbolts on 4K Blu-ray, as three of our anti-heroes trudge dejectedly across a desert landscape, we’re instantly struck by the sharpness and detail of the image," our Epson EH-LS9000 review reads.
"There’s an awesome solidity and depth to the picture, which is particularly impressive at the 100-inch scale of our screen, and you almost feel as if you could reach into the image and poke the little figures in the distance."
Panning shots are handled with a suitable mix of naturalism and smoothness, effectively delivering several tricky shots from Blade Runner 2049 even with the Frame Interpolation feature switched off.
The caveat is that the EH-LS9000 struggles with a lack of black depth in the darkest scenes, but overall, this is a brilliant picture performance with an impressively cinematic image.
HDR support is impressive, especially for a projector, with support for the static HDR10 and HLG formats as well as the dynamic HDR10+. The extra scene-by-scene information HDR10+ provides should allow the Epson to wring more out of the content that carries it.
The EH-LS9000 will also appeal to gamers as well as movie fans, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz signals. We fired up Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 and were treated to a responsive and smooth gameplay experience.
There's no integrated streaming smarts in the EH-LS9000, but your free Apple TV 4K is more than up to this task.
The Epson EH-LS9000 is easily the best projector at this price point. So long as you don't mind a slight lack of black depth, the EH-LS9000 is an exceptional home cinema projector, now available for £2899 at Peter Tyson.
MORE:
Read our review of the BenQ W4100i
Also consider the Epson EH-LS12000B
Read our Epson EH-QB1000
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.