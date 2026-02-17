When we first reviewed the Epson EH-LS9000, we were bowled over by the incredible value for money, with the 4K projector offering an exceptional performance for its price.

Well that price just got better.

The Award-winning Epson EH-LS9000 is now on sale for £2899 at Peter Tyson, a good £100 off the price we tested it at.

Even better, an Apple TV 4K 64GB (3rd generation) is included absolutely free – with the video streamer also the recipient of aWhat Hi-Fi? Award. That's a highly acclaimed package right there!

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £100 Epson EH-LS9000: was £2,999 now £2,899 at Peter Tyson With beautifully crisp, punchy and three-dimensional picture quality and superb gaming specs, the Epson EH-LS9000 is quite simply the best projector at this price point. With a free Apple TV 4K included, this is a great value home cinema package.

If you're looking for a dark room projector, then the Epson EH-LS9000 is simply superb and our premium pick of the best projectors.

"Playing Thunderbolts on 4K Blu-ray, as three of our anti-heroes trudge dejectedly across a desert landscape, we’re instantly struck by the sharpness and detail of the image," our Epson EH-LS9000 review reads.

"There’s an awesome solidity and depth to the picture, which is particularly impressive at the 100-inch scale of our screen, and you almost feel as if you could reach into the image and poke the little figures in the distance."

Panning shots are handled with a suitable mix of naturalism and smoothness, effectively delivering several tricky shots from Blade Runner 2049 even with the Frame Interpolation feature switched off.

The caveat is that the EH-LS9000 struggles with a lack of black depth in the darkest scenes, but overall, this is a brilliant picture performance with an impressively cinematic image.

HDR support is impressive, especially for a projector, with support for the static HDR10 and HLG formats as well as the dynamic HDR10+. The extra scene-by-scene information HDR10+ provides should allow the Epson to wring more out of the content that carries it.

The EH-LS9000 will also appeal to gamers as well as movie fans, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz signals. We fired up Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 and were treated to a responsive and smooth gameplay experience.

There's no integrated streaming smarts in the EH-LS9000, but your free Apple TV 4K is more than up to this task.

The Epson EH-LS9000 is easily the best projector at this price point. So long as you don't mind a slight lack of black depth, the EH-LS9000 is an exceptional home cinema projector, now available for £2899 at Peter Tyson.

