The best projectors for a home cinema often cost the earth and, as a result, leave people opting for one of the best TVs instead.
That's not the case for Samsung's The Freestyle Gen 2 projector, which is now on sale at Amazon.
That means you can pick it up for £339 at Amazon. Given that it launched at £999, you'll be saving £660.
If you're looking to save as much money as possible on a great projector, then we highly recommend this deal on The Freestyle projector from Samsung. We may have only awarded it four stars, but quite a lot of that was down to the launch price. Now with a 66% discount, you can own a projector that boasts auto keystone and focus correction that guarantees great results. Producing bright, sharp, colourful pictures and decent sound, this projector will turn your home into a cinema.
We haven't fully tested the Gen 2 model. But at this price we're happy to flag the deal due to our positive experience with the four-star original Samsung The Freestyle projector and opening impressions with The Freestyle Gen 2 at its launch event.
The Freestyle can throw up a screen size of up to 100 inches, which is impressive for such a small device. With auto keystone and autofocus systems, it is also fairly unfussy with its placement and doesn't require lots of fine-tuning.
We thought that original The Freestyle presented good-quality HD sources well, with punchy colours and good levels of brightness and Samsung made a lot of noise about improving both on the Gen 2.
It features built-in Wi-Fi and the Tizen-based system Samsung includes in their smart TVs, giving access to a variety of video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+ and more.
Users can connect wirelessly to The Freestyle using the Samsung Smart Things platform. This (along with the optional battery, available separately) makes The Freestyle a truly cable-free video display system, something that not too many units can say.
It also features a mini-HDMI input (no mini-HDMI to HDMI adaptor included, however) and a USB-C power connection for ultimate flexibility. Pick this projector up now for only £339 at Amazon.
