One of the projectors we recommend to serious movie fans looking to setup a proper home cinema has just plummeted in price.

Specifically, the outstanding Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K projector is down to £4299 at Richer Sounds. That's a saving of £1700.

Having won the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years, you know you're getting the highest level of quality with this Sony product.

To get this record-low price, you'll need to be a Richer Sounds VIP Club member. Thankfully, it's absolutely free, and signing up is quick and easy.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector: was £5,999 now £4,299 at Richer Sounds This high-performing projector is the best in class, and with a saving of £1700, home cinema enthusiasts should take notice. We love its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market. Five stars

One key selling point for the VPL-XW5000ES over cheaper projectors is its native 4K resolution and laser lighting.

Typically, all but the very premium 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect).

But like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its new 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips. Based on our testing this lets the unit deliver a spectacular picture.

To the point our in-house testing experts said in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it "redefines projector expectations at its price."

Highlights include, phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich, and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced, and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides, however. There’s no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world, to be fair, but is desirable.

For gamers, two HDMI connections do support 120Hz but not at 4K. You'll be limited to 1080p if you want higher than 60Hz refresh rates.

Otherwise, the discounted £4299 at Richer Sounds price (with the VIP Club discount), makes it a fantastic option for any movie fan looking for a stellar value "proper" projector.

