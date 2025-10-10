Setting up a home cinema doesn't have to cost the earth, as is evidenced by the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air or the Epson EH-TW7100, but if you're looking for native 4K resolution then there is simply no getting around the premium price tag this quality comes with.

That being said, you can save £1500 on the five-star Award-winning Sony VPL-XW5000ES. That means you can pick the 4K projector up for £4499 at Richer Sounds.

To take advantage of the discount you'll need a Richer Sounds VIP Club membership; if you aren't signed up, then you'll be pleased to hear that this is free – and it's a simple process which is well worth doing, as the non-member price is a chunky £500 more.

Save 25% Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector: was £5,999 now £4,499 at Richer Sounds If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. Not only did we rate it highly when we reviewed it, but the projector has also gone on to win the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.

You can get cheaper 4K projectors, but none that boasts the VPL-XW5000ES's native 4K resolution and laser lighting. Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply 'pixel shifting' or 'double flashing' technology to native Full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its new 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

The image it creates is spectacular. Our in-house testing experts say in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it “redefines projector expectations at its price”. It earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides: there is no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world to be fair but is desirable; and the two HDMI connections do support 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K, only 1080p.

Otherwise, we have very few complaints. This is a highly desirable projector – and is priced as such, of course. That is a touch more palatable now, though, thanks to this discount. At £4499 at Richer Sounds (with the VIP Club discount), it is incredible value for anyone looking to start or upgrade their home cinema.

