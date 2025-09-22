Ultra-short throw projectors are perfect for when you're looking to create a home cinema but are super tight on space. One of the best projectors for this purpose is the Hisense PL2, which we awarded five stars when our expert reviewers tested it earlier this year.

The PL2 originally launched at £1999, but right now you can pick it up for only £1299 at Peter Tyson. You'll need to be a VIP member to get the discounted price, but membership is totally free.

The deal is also available for the same price at Amazon, but you'll need to make sure you select the 'Voucher' checkbox before you check out.

So, if you like the sound of "competitive pricing, excellent features and a balanced picture", then this PL2 deal delivers on every front.

Save 35% Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £1,299 at Peter Tyson Projectors like the PL2 are perfect for bringing the magic of cinema into the comfort of your own home. Delivering a balanced picture and good dark detail, it doesn't get much better than the MP2. Now with a whopping discount, you can own this five-star ultra-short throw projector for £700 less than its launch price. Five stars

The entry-level model in Hisense's Laser Cinema series also happens to be the best projector that the company currently offers.

This ultra-short-throw model offers an up to 150-inch image via a single laser light system that's capable of reaching 2700 lumens. This makes it an ideal TV replacement, as using the PL2 shouldn't be troubled by the intrusion of ambient light.

Furthermore, it includes the Vidaa operating system, meaning support for a wide range of international and domestic streaming apps, including the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, is built in.

As for the AV-specific features, you'll find HDR support in the form of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

It might not be the best option for gamers, as neither of the two HDMI 2.1 sockets (nor the single HDMI 2.0) supports 4K/120Hz gaming; instead, you'll need to drop to 1080p to achieve 120Hz gameplay.

Picture-wise, we commended the PL2's balanced image, especially highlighting its natural colours and solid dark detail levels. The higher peak brightness compared to its Award-winning predecessor is also appreciated, and the punchy, rich colours can be an asset to animated content.

The PL2 isn't quite as impressive when it comes to sound; however, the eARC socket makes it a prime candidate to be paired with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you're aiming for a cinematic experience at a scale that exceeds any of the currently available best TVs, then the Hisense PL2 is worth considering, especially at only £1299.

