Dangei’s new miniature projector is no bigger than your tumbler

Dangbei has a new contender hoping to break into our best portable projector guide, in the form of its new Freedo – the Chinese company’s first ever portable Google TV-powered projector.

Weighing less than a laptop and measuring roughly the size of a 40-ounce tumbler (that’s around 1l across the pond), the Freedo promises to deliver 1080p picture with 450 ISO lumens of brightness, with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and an optional D65 colour temperature setting for improved colour accuracy.

Specs aside, the Freedo's projected screen size ranges from 40-80 inches, with a built-in 165° tilt stand mechanism that enables more flexible projection onto walls, ceilings, and various angled surfaces.

Setup promises to be easy too, thanks to the company's InstanPro AI Image Setup technology, which handles autofocus and keystone correction to maintain a comfortably viewable picture from all manner of positions.

As for audio, there’s an integrated 360° speaker system, complete with Dolby Audio compatibility, that doubles as a standalone Bluetooth speaker when not using the projection functions. Connectivity options include Google Cast for wireless shenanigans, with standard HDMI ARC and USB-A ports (hidden under a protective cover) thrown in for console and external device shenanigans.

For those after a truly cable-free experience, the Freedo also serves up to 2.5 hours of cable-free video playback, which should be enough for a whole movie or a mini Netflix binge. You can also avoid battery range anxiety courtesy of its USB-C port, as long as you’ve got a power bank that’s up to the task.

If you fancy the Freedo then you can grab it today directly from Dangbei for a special launch price of $439, which is a decent saving off the future regular RRP of $549. There’s no word on UK or Australian release dates at the time of writing, but checking AliExpress from the UK, it can be found for £453.59 (regular RRP £604.79).

