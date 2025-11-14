Most of the best 50-inch TVs cost upwards of £750, with even the budget-friendly TCL C6KS costing £370 at Amazon. I'm pleased to tell you that you can get a respectable four-star alternative for a lot less than that.

Say hello to the Bush UT24SB, which is on sale at Argos for just £199. That's a seriously tempting TV deal if ever I saw one.

We summed it up: “The Bush 50UT24SB’s TiVo and Freely smarts prove a formidable combination – and they are backed up by surprisingly competent picture quality.”

Save 26% Bush UT24SB: was £270 now £199 at Argos This is a record-low price for the four-star 50-inch TV. The latest discount is £30 cheaper than the last deal we covered, and brings it under £200 for the first time ever. It's not going to win any awards, but it still delivers reasonable picture quality. You could also pair it with an affordable soundbar to elevate the overall experience. The set features TiVo and Freely platforms so you can stream content to your heart's content.

The UT24SB offers a lot by budget TV standards, including a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and the new Freely service, which lets households in the UK with internet-connected TVs access free-to-air channels via the internet.

In terms of picture quality, as we say in our review, “The 50UT24SB handles colour better than most budget TVs. Its screen doesn’t make any extravagant wide colour gamut claims, but it still manages to produce richer tones in dark and bright scenes alike than we’d expected to see.”

The TV has just three HDMI sockets, rather than the four typical of more expensive TVs – but that should be enough for most buyers. And while 4K/120Hz gaming is, unsurprisingly, not supported, VRR (up to 60Hz) and ALLM both are, and the input lag in the game mode is a lightning-fast 10.2ms, making this a really strong option for gamers on a tight budget. There's even a Dolby Vision game mode, which will be great news for Xbox Series X and Series S owners.

The TiVo operating system is content-rich, with almost all of the main video-streaming services available – though the Apple TV app was missing when we reviewed the TV in October.

If you are on the hunt for a TV with stunning picture quality and sound, something higher in price will be more suited. In particular, the Bush’s handling of bass leaves much to be desired, and it struggles with bright scenes. But this budget TV gets a lot of things right that many around the same price range don’t, and it is not really aiming to have the very best picture and audio quality on the market.

Instead, this is a great option if you are looking to save some cash while still bagging yourself a good-quality, well-connected TV. Get it now at Argos.

