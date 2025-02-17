Bargain alert! This 65-inch TCL TV is down to only £379

You may think that to get a 65-inch TV worthy of your living room, you would have to spend a hefty sum. But the four-star TCL P755K defies this theory by not costing a small fortune, especially at this jaw-dropping new price.

You can get the 65-inch P755K for only £379 at Amazon. We rated it highly for its incredible value for money, as well as its comprehensive HDR support and decent gaming support.

For such a low price, this deal is well worth considering.

TCL 65P755K was £468 now £379 at Amazon (save £89)

It would be easy to judge this 65-inch TV's quality on its price, but the TCL 65P755K offers rich features and comprehensive gaming support that is not to be sniffed at.

For such a decent price, you may think the TCL 65-inch P755K would have to sacrifice its picture quality. But it does a surprisingly good job with colour, especially considering it does not use Quantum Dots.

We said in our review: "Maybe even more surprisingly for such a cheap TV, the engaging vibrancy doesn’t come at the expense of subtle shading, blending and tonal control. So colours tend to look balanced and natural, and they contribute to a good sense of solidity and depth."

As well as all that good stuff, the 65-inch TV supports all four of the main HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. This is impressive considering many premium TVs tend not to include all four. For the gamers out there, its Dolby Vision support extends to a game picture mode, so that owners of Xbox Series X consoles or Dolby Vision-capable PCs can play in Dolby Vision without suffering high levels of input lag. It also claims to support refresh rates up to 120Hz.

While the TV's sound is far from the best available, it still "manages to place sound effects, including voices, quite accurately within the space of the screen, creating a fairly busy sense of detail that compensates to some extent for the lack of forward projection."

If that all sounds up your alley, this 65-inch set is well worth taking a closer look at.

