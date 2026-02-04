Are you looking to buy your first AV receiver, or do you wish to upgrade from a budget model? The five-star Denon AVC-X3800H should definitely be on your radar if so.

Not only does it have a refined, warm sound, but it’s also solidly built and has a plethora of connectivity options.

When we tested the mid-range AVC-X3800H in 2022, it cost £1499 and we thought it was an excellent buy at that price. It usually costs £100 more nowadays, but thanks to this brilliant deal, you can get it for a whopping £500 off the normal retail price of £1599!

Grab it for £1099 at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds or AV.com, and get a great deal on a quality bit of AV kit!

When looking for an all-round AV package at the mid-range price point, it doesn’t get much better than the AVC-X3800H.

It offers nine amplification channels (meaning you can drive up to a 5.4.4 channel system), plus six HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz signals, so there should be enough connectivity options to suit most people.

One of its most-appealing features, however, is how future-proof it is. This is thanks to a toggle-able pre-amplifier mode that gives you the option to upgrade the amplification for individual speaker pairs, should you feel the need.

In terms of format support, you could say the Denon’s selection is extensive. In addition to Dolby Vision and Atmos, it supports HDR10+, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

For those who wish to enjoy wireless streaming, a variety of options are also available, including AirPlay 2, HEOS, Spotify Connect, Tidal and Bluetooth.

However you wish to make use of the AVC-X3800H, you’ll be treated to a hugely impressive sound. During testing, we watched a Blu-ray of No Time To Die and reported that the explosive scene at Vesper’s tomb sounded “dynamic and weighty, but the tumbling debris that scatters the mountainside remains distinct and nicely textured”.

Switching to Dune and listening to the dialogue in the Ornithopter as the family flies out to the spice field for the first time, we noted rich-sounding voices with a warmth and naturalism that’s more engaging than its predecessor, the former Award-winning Denon AVC-X3700H, and some of its pricier competition.

As you can see there is a lot that we love about the Denon AVC-X3800H, and now that it’s £500 off, we’d encourage you to experience these things for yourself by snapping it up for £1099 at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds or AV.com.

