Bag yourself an 8K Dolby Atmos AVR from Denon with this amazing deal

Home cinema setups deserve one of the best AVRs, and if we were recommending a trusted manufacturer, then Denon would be up towards the top. After all, we gave each of the AVR-X2800H, AVC-X3800H and AVC-X6800H five stars when we reviewed them.

One of Denon's other X-series home cinema receivers is the AVR-X1800H. We haven't reviewed it, but it certainly looks great on paper. Even better, right now you can pick it up for £399 at Peter Tyson. That's a sweet saving of £300.

Save £300 Denon AVR-X1800H: was £699 now £399 at Peter Tyson Every home cinema setup needs fantastic audio as well as top-notch video, and in this price range there's not much better than the AVR-X1800H. We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we certainly love a number of the range's step-up models that deliver excellent sound performance and comprehensive feature sets. At just £399, this should be an ideal option for home cinema enthusiasts on a budget.

Building a home cinema set-up on a budget shouldn't mean that you have to compromise too much on performance. The Denon AVR-X1800H is the smaller sibling of the excellent, Award-winning AVR-X2800H, and it shares many features with it.

These include support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, as well as up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz video pass-through with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision supported.

It's a 7.2 channel receiver with a claimed 120W per channel (with two channels driven), meaning it can support up to a 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos system.

With six HDMI inputs, three of which support the HDMI 2.1 specification with VRR and ALLM, this is also a great AVR for gamers.

It's also well suited for those looking for a wireless music streamer, as Denon's HEOS multi-room platform is featured here too. HEOS supports a range of services including Tidal and Amazon Music HD. You'll also find AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and TuneIn internet radio on board, as well as Bluetooth.

On the subject of radio, this doesn't appear to be the version with DAB tuner capabilities built in, but we don't deem that to be a deal breaker.

We haven't put this specific model through its paces in our AV testing room, but the rest of this range has thoroughly impressed us.

If you're looking for a feature-rich AVR with major pedigree at a great price, this Denon £399 deal at Peter Tyson could be just for you.

