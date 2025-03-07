The Google TV Streamer just fixed its biggest flaw

Six months after launch

Google TV Streamer
(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The Google TV Streamer is the search giant's more premium successor to the Chromecast with Google TV, but it launched without one key app. Now, six months after launch, that wrong has finally been righted: BBC iPlayer is now available on the Google TV Streamer, 9to5Google reports.

For UK readers, iPlayer needs no introduction. It brings together all kinds of BBC programming in one place, available to watch live, on-demand or on catch-up.

It also pioneered features like the ability to download shows to watch offline. And its accessibility is unparalleled, working across pretty much any connected device with a screen.

And best of all, it's free (for BBC licence fee payers, that is).

So its omission was a rather massive black mark against the Google TV Streamer. Especially in the face of competition like the Award-winning Apple TV 4K, and cheaper Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (both of which have iPlayer).

What's more puzzling is that iPlayer has been available on Google TV for years, just not on Google's latest streamer.

That has changed within the last day or two. You can now download the iPlayer app from within the on-device Google Play Store, or watch BBC One and Two live in the Channels section.

Which should certainly help Google's device compete with its rivals in the UK.

The Channels tab only launched around the end of last year. Google is rumoured to be readying some new streaming hardware too, according to an update to the Google TV OS.

