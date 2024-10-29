The Google TV Streamer just got a step closer to replacing your aerial

Google's latest streamer has had a big features update in the UK. The new Channels section adds UK terrestrial apps all in one place – click one and you'll be taken to the live feed of what it's currently broadcasting, so it's like watching channels on linear TV. At least it should be...

Because there are a couple of caveats. The first time you set it up, you'll need to download each app before you use it – clicking on BBC One, for example, takes you to the download link for the iPlayer app. Which brings us to the second caveat... BBC iPlayer isn't currently available on the Google TV Streamer.

But it is on the Google Chromecast with Google TV, which we used to test the new Channels section.

(Image credit: Future)

There's more good news – Channel 4 is now available on Android TV. 9to5Google reports that the app has been quietly added to the app libraries of both Android TV and Google TV in recent days. It didn't appear during on our road test of the Channels section, but it should do soon.

Once iPlayer comes to the Google TV Streamer, you'll have full broadcast channels at your fingertips, alongside all the streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

The Google TV Streamer launched over the summer to replace the Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV. We haven't reviewed it yet, but the signs are certainly promising...

