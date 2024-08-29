Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: which is the best streaming device?

The streaming wars are heating up, with the newly announced Google TV Streamer taking on established rivals like the Amazon Fire TV Cube . Both promise to elevate your viewing experience, but which one deserves that coveted HDMI slot in your precious set-up?

While we have yet to put the Google TV Streamer through its paces (it doesn't go on sale until 24th September), here we are pitting it in a head-to-head comparison based on the specs, price and everything else we know so far, to help you decide whether to jump on the Amazon device now or wait it out for the Google rival.

We will, of course, update this comparison following our full Google TV streamer review, so watch this space. And if you fancy taking a peek at some other currently available video streamers, our comprehensive guide to the best TV streaming devices should be your first stop.

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: price

When it comes to your wallet, Google's newcomer has the edge over Amazon's highest-spec flagship streamer. The Google TV Streamer lands at a relatively palatable £99 / $99 / AU$159, significantly undercutting the Fire TV Cube which launched at £140 / $140 / AU$219. However, frequent sales and Prime Day offers have brought this down to an even closer £110 / $110.

In short, if you're pinching pennies, Google's offering is the clear winner for this round. If you're open to both prices, however, keep on reading to see what each offers for their respective costs.

**Winner: Google TV Streamer**

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: design

Unlike its predecessor, the Google TV Streamer takes a box-like form (Image credit: Google)

When it comes to aesthetics, we’re firmly in the land of polar opposites here. Google's TV Streamer opts for a softer approach, resembling a smooth white pebble that wouldn't look out of place in a Zen garden. Its organic, rounded form factor won’t appeal to everyone, but it should comfortably blend into most modern, minimalist home decors without too much fuss – as long as you don’t mind its lighter colour choice. It isn't exactly a device you'll be handling very often, though, so you needn't worry about fingermarks spoiling the clean, 'Porcelain' white finish as you might do a more tactile device.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In stark contrast, Amazon's Fire TV Cube embraces its namesake. Well, minus the fire part. A black box with harsh, sharp edges, it’s the Sith Lord to Google’s Jedi Master. Neither design is as subtle as that of the discreet streaming sticks or dongles elsewhere in the market, but the Fire Cube’s straighter edges and darker colour might appeal more to those who want a device that blends in with more traditional AV surroundings.

Both devices come with a remote control with built-in microphones for voice control – Google has Google Assistant while Amazon has Alexa, of course. The Google remote has a button you can program to, say, an app shortcut, as well as a neat Find My Remote feature for when you inevitably lose it down the couch too.

The Fire TV Cube's comprehensive remote is the same one you’ll find on every Fire TV device and includes a smorgasbord of playback control and shortcut buttons, plus a a D-pad for navigation.

**Winner: Draw**

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: connectivity and features

(Image credit: Google)

When it comes to storage, Google takes the lead with 32GB – double that of the Fire TV Cube's 16GB. If you're an app hoarder, this could be a deciding factor.

However, Amazon fights back with connectivity. The Fire TV Cube features six ports, including HDMI 2.1 and ARC, an IR extender, Ethernet and USB-A. Google's streamer is more minimalist with just three offerings: USB-C for power and data, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet. The USB-C port can, at least, be used for connecting peripherals such as expandable storage, which could come in very handy for power users.

Both devices are 4K/60fps powerhouses that support the three most popular HDR flavours – Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ – as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Google's TV Streamer aims to stand out from the crowd by banking on AI to set it apart, with the company's built-in Gemini smarts for integration with other Google services such as easy smart home controls with Home. It will be able to generate content summaries, find reviews and, pretty usefully, be able to create season-by-season breakdowns to get you up to speed with TV shows. It also helps generate art for the idle mode, allowing you to display said art on your TV when you're not using it.

Time will tell how useful AI proves to be for most people, but if you like squeezing the most out of your tech, it’s certainly a proposition that shouldn’t be ignored.

The Fire TV Cube, on the other hand, relies on Amazon’s tried-and-tested Alexa for its smart features, also offering smart home integration. It also pulls double duty as a smart speaker, adding a pretty major extra bit of functionality to its feature set, which goes some way to justifying its higher price tag. It’s only a useful feature if you’re after a dedicated smart speaker in your living room set-up though – otherwise, you’d be better off with the more affordable Fire TV Stick 4K.

**Winner: Amazon Fire TV Cube**

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: performance

As we haven't yet laid eyes on, let alone comprehensively reviewed, the new Google streamer, this round is up for the taking. We can, however, tell you about the performances of the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Google's previous Chromecast with Google TV streaming solution.

The Amazon device's picture is, as our expert reviewers described it, "neither exceptional nor terrible". It gets the fundamentals right and offers up a sharp and clean, nicely defined and detailed image, but it overlooks the nuances that help to elevate pictures to a truly engaging and cinematic experience. The same goes for its sound: it's clear, balanced and well-projected but lacks subtlety and rhythmic drive. It is this lack of attention to detail in both areas of the Fire TV Cube's performance that left it with a three-star rating.

Now, there is a chance that Google won't remain consistent between generations of its video streamers – but we hope it is because its predecessor was a very good performer and, for that, a What Hi-Fi? Award winner. Its picture was, to quote our review, "right up there with the best video streamers at its price... sharp, textured and well exposed", while its sound had a nice sense of rhythm and was also clear and detailed. We hope the new Google TV Streamer is just as impressive, if not more so.

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: early verdict

(Image credit: Amazon)

Without having put the Google TV Streamer through our in-depth review process, this is a relatively close comparison on paper, given the near-identical support for 4K/60fps, HDR, Dolby Atmos, voice control and smart home integration. Both Amazon and Google's app offerings are sophisticated enough to cover pretty much every base you could reasonably expect, too.

Instead, your preference will likely lean towards whichever one you feel might look best in your set-up, or which interface you’re more comfortable with, or, of course, whether you also want an Alexa-powered smart speaker running the show and can afford the premium price that requires.

If you’re already invested in either Google or Amazon’s ecosystem, then the decision is an obvious one. For those of you on the fence, we’ll be sure to update this comparison with our full impressions following our Google TV Streamer review, so stay tuned.

