Amazon Prime Day has well and truly arrived! That means Amazon and countless other retailers are dropping the price of plenty of the best products we have seen pass through our test room.

And the latest deal to catch our eye is Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It has dropped from £60 all the way down to £28 at Amazon. That's a saving of £32.

The nifty stick lets you add smart streaming enhancements to your TV. We gave the streamer five stars for its overall performance, highlighting the detailed picture and solid app offerings.

With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos support, the streamer offers more immersive audio with virtual height channels, along with 4K visuals.

With Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K looks to be a worth-while option to boost your TV's smarts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is simple affair with the ability to just slot into one of your TV's HDMI ports and using its own power through a USB cable.

It also features Alexa Voice Remote which means you can use voice controls without touching a button, and it can control your TV, soundbar and AV receiver too.

As well support for Dolby Vision/Atmos and HDR10+, there is HLG standards with 4K video at up to 60fps on offer.

On top of that, the Fire TV Stick 4K is well-stocked in terms of streaming services, including a Apple TV and Prime Video as PAYG options for films and TV.

We say in our review: "Its sharp and colourful picture, paired with its easy plug-and-play usability, should appease those who want to squeeze a bit more life out of their ageing 4K TV, or sidestep their TV’s built-in operating system."

In terms of rivals, there are not a whole lot of streamers with this price tag and features. The Google TV Streamer 4K comes close at a launch price of £99, but we are yet to see this drop anywhere close to the Amazon Fire Stick 4K's cost.

If 4K resolution is not a big selling point for you, there is also a discount right now on the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. We are yet to test this model but at a price of £24 at Amazon, this looks to be a solid option if you want to save a few bucks.

