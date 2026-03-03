For sound quality at the price, it's hard to beat the Audio Pro range.

And when it comes to value in the Audio Pro range, you’re not going to do better than the Addon T3+.

The Audio Pro Addon T3+ is available for £99 at Richer Sounds, nearly half off the price at which we tested it!

You'll need to be a VIP Club member at Richer Sounds to claim this price – but have no fear: it’s completely free to sign up.

The T3+ is a tweaked version of the original Addon T3, which became an iconic speaker here at What Hi-Fi? and won three consecutive Product of the Year Awards in the late 2010s.

The original T3 is harder to come across these days, but we are happy to see the line live on with this ‘Plus’ version.

The classic ‘koala bear’ look of the Audio Pro range is easily recognisable here, a look which is made up of a pair of 2cm tweeters flanking a larger 9cm woofer.

Don’t let the cute design look fool you, though; this is a koala bear that can service your tunes with admirable body and weight.

“There is still that fascinating depth to the performance, too, with a dimension rarely heard in wireless speakers at this price point. Where many competitors must settle for almost a sheet of sound, Audio Pro is able to place instruments front to back with a sense of organisation akin to more conventional speakers,” reads our Audio Pro Addon T3+ review.

“It makes it much easier to appreciate not only the detail on offer here but also the space in the mix that helps the Addon T3+ avoid becoming crowded or muddled when it is fed denser recordings.”

And you can appreciate the detail for quite a while, as the Audio Pro T3+ boasts a very respectable 30-hour battery life at half volume. There is also an auxiliary input at the back, along with Bluetooth support, so you can get the party started any way you like.

If you've got the budget, you might want to consider the speaker’s newer, Award-winning sibling, the multi-faceted Audio Pro C20 W. Given that the C20 W has a current price tag of £449, however, there’s no denying the value proposition of the T3+.

If you don't mind buying a product that is getting a little bit long in the tooth, the Audio Pro T3+ is a great budget Bluetooth speaker. Get richness, breadth and spaciousness in a portable package for just £99 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers around

And the best wireless speakers, too

These are the best smart speakers you can buy