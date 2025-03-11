The five-star Audio Pro multi-room speaker is still selling for its best price ever

JBL and Apple might have cleaned up the wireless speakers category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, but we've found a previous five-star winner that's still available with a tasty discount. It's the Audio Pro Addon C3 and it's on sale for only £119 at Richer Sounds.

This mains or battery-powered five-star wireless speaker offers unbelievable sound quality for the price. We originally tested it at £249 back in 2022 so a £130 discount brings it under half-price. There are only a few left though so you'll need to be quick about it.

With JBL, Sonos, and Apple stealing most of the headlines, you might never have heard of Audio Pro. If that's the case, let us assure you that Audio Pro has built up a formidable reputation for producing some of the best wireless speakers

When testing out the C3, we were impressed with the level of refinement from such a small unit. It also sounded great when pushed to slightly higher volumes, which can’t be said of every portable speaker.

The C3 houses a 9cm woofer flanked by a 75mm tweeter on either side and a rear-firing bass reflex port. It offers roughly 15 hours of battery life at half volume or around 9 hours at full – or, you can plug it into the mains.

It's a neat-looking unit with a control panel on top which gives you access to various controls and the ability to change sources.

Alongside wi-fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the speaker features a 3.5mm auxiliary input for wired connections. There's also an ethernet socket for hardwiring the speaker to your home network for a more stable connection.

Audio Pro’s Addon C3 is one of the best high-quality wireless speakers with multi-room capabilities, and at the bargain price of just £119, you'll struggle to find a better value option.

