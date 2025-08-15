The Bose SoundLink Plus was released only in June, but it is already enjoying its first discount – just in time for summer.

At just £229 at Amazon, it may be only a £20 saving, but it's certainly worth considering if you're after a fun, well-designed and convenient Bluetooth speaker.

Its older sibling, the Max, may be among the best outdoor speakers with the Plus standing strong as an 'also consider' option. But you should absolutely be considering it, especially at this price.

The Bose SoundLink Plus may not have garnered the same five-star rating as its larger Max sibling, but this is still an excellent Bluetooth speaker.

Despite a lack of features, it is built to a high standard, fun to listen to and incredibly portable.

This, after all, is a scaled-down version of the Max, so you wouldn't expect things to be as premium. But, it still strives to provide the same bold, punchy sound that we loved about its older sibling.

And it certainly doesn't hurt that you can grab it for just £229 at Amazon, a nice £20 saving.

When it comes to design, we said: “Whichever way you slice it, the SoundLink Plus is the sort of speaker you'll feel proud to own.

“There’s clearly a level of quality and care that has gone into its construction, evidenced by the premium tactility of the speaker’s front grille or the smooth silicone which makes up much of the unit's main body.”

An IP67 water and dustproof rating is a useful bonus, to safeguard your speaker from all the elements.

As mentioned though, there is a distinct lack of features in the SoundLink Plus, especially when compared with rivals such as the JBL Charge 6 and Xtreme 4. There's no in-built microphone, for example, and it lacks the increasingly popular Auracast audio-sharing tech.

That being said, you can still connect it up in a Stereo Pair to another compatible Bose speaker to really bring the noise.

Limited feature set aside, when it comes to the sound, the Plus provides. It's a lot of fun with a blend of punch and solidity, as well as being rich and full-bodied. And we were also impressed with how loud it can go.

If you're craving all the bells and whistles, this might not be the pick for you; but if portability and price are high on your agenda, then look no further than this cheeky summer saving.

