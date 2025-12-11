Seeking the ideal balance between portability and sound quality in your Bluetooth speaker? Step forward the JBL Xtreme 4.

Although it may be on the chunkier side, it has certainly packed in enough technology for a hugely engaging and entertaining sound.

And now a deal has slipped through the cracks: the JBL Xtreme 4 is available for £229 at Amazon. That's over £100 off, and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Be aware that this price is available on the camo finish only. We're fans, however – it's a colour that definitely stands out in the Bluetooth speaker world.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £101 JBL Xtreme 4 : was £330 now £229 at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 4 clearly has a robust, rugged build, but what might not be so clear is the engaging and entertaining sound, including but not limited to a tight, weighty bass. Deal available in camo only. Also at Peter Tyson

With back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards, including a product of the year win in 2024, it's safe to say we are fans of the JBL Xtreme 4.

The Bluetooth speaker is not a huge departure from its predecessor, the Xtreme 3, but JBL has made several small, subtle tweaks to functionality and performance that make this a winning package.

That includes 24 hours of battery life (up from the Xtreme 3's 14 hours) for a full day of playback. This can also be stretched to 30 hours thanks to the new Playtime Boost feature, though at the cost of much of the weight and solidity of the bass.

AI Sound Boost, another new feature, aims to maintain sound quality and prevent distortion at higher volumes. We pushed the Xtreme 4 pretty hard during testing and were pleased with the results.

Auracast Bluetooth tech is also now supported, allowing you to pair two Xtreme 4 speakers together in stereo.

And how about the sound? Despite the Xtreme 4's beefy and rugged exterior, we found the sound to be clear, detailed and refined.

"It produces a wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks," our JBL Xtreme 4 review reads. "Low frequencies are poised and punchy but don’t lack weight. Highs are crisp enough so they don’t feel rolled off.

"Detail levels are excellent for the money and it's still exciting and fun to listen to which is exactly what you want from a product like this."

So if you want to blast out the Christmas classics with some finesse this year, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a superb all-rounder. Get it now for the new low price of £229 at Amazon.

MORE:

Also consider the Dali Katch G2

Best Bluetooth speakers tried and tested for every budget

Best outdoor speakers: portable, wireless, waterproof models tried and tested