Save £100! The five-star Sonos Era 300 has dropped to its best price this year

Buying one of the best wireless speakers on the market doesn't have to be obscenely expensive. Take our 'best spatial audio' pick, the Sonos Era 300.

At just £349 at Richer Sounds, this Award-winning five-star speaker has dropped to the lowest price we have seen this year.

It's a worthwhile £100 saving and one that doesn't come around too often. And you can pick it up for the same price in both black or white.

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

The Sonos Era 300 brings an immersive experience; it won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2023 and earns five-stars in our full review. What you get with this wireless speaker is a huge scale of engaging sound, a wide range of features and the seamless Sonos experience. All stellar points on the spec sheet, now available for £100 less.



Price check: £349 at Amazon (only in white)

The talented Sonos Era 300 launched a new "Era" for Sonos, leading the brand into an exciting world of spatial audio. And we awarded it a top spot in our best wireless speakers for doing so.

This speaker is also packed with all the goodness and seamlessness you expect from the Sonos system.

It has a fairly unusual shape with a "cinched hourglass" look that certainly stands out and attracts attention. Inside are six drivers – four tweeters and two woofers – complemented by custom waveguides to help direct sound.

Of course, the headline feature is spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos tracks playing across both Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

And that's not all when it comes to the feature list. AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth are all listening options, plus there's the inclusion of Sonos and Alexa voice control with a USB-C input to tie it up nicely.

There is also big news for AV fans: a pair of Sonos Era 300 can be used as Dolby Atmos surround speakers, delivering multi-channel rears for the first time.

In our full review, we say: "Sonos’s mission to deliver a great spatial audio experience from a single wireless speaker is a success, but that metric alone isn’t what makes the Sonos Era 300 an all-round enjoyable speaker. It performs admirably with any format of music you throw at it, no matter what source or genre."

And right now, you can pick it up for the best price this year for just £349 at Richer Sounds, in both black and white.

