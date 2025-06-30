JBL’s funky retro speaker drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker has crashed to its lowest-ever price of £239 at Amazon. That’s a massive £141 discount from its usual £380 RRP, beating every previous deal we've tracked for it so far.

Earning four stars in our in-depth review, the Authentics 300 immediately catches attention with its lovingly crafted retro design, complete with its distinctive waffle front grille and sleek metallic trim.

But beyond the vintage aesthetics lies genuine modern functionality – dual voice-assistant support, comprehensive streaming options, and enough battery life to keep the party going for up to eight hours.

JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker deal

The JBL One app ties everything together, providing centralised control over streaming services, EQ settings, and those dual voice assistants.

Connectivity is comprehensive too. Beyond Bluetooth 5.3, you get wi-fi streaming with support for Spotify Connect, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2. Physical connections include USB-C, ethernet, and a handy 3.5mm auxiliary input – useful when you want guaranteed connection quality or need to plug in older devices.

It's with its sound, though, that the Authentics 300 shows its personality. During our testing, we found it delivers a bold, assertive performance that is undeniably engaging, even if it occasionally strays into brash territory.

Tracks such as Alt-J's In Cold Blood benefit from the speaker's forward, confident approach, whilst Elvis Costello's Alison showcases how the JBL seems to nail certain musical personalities. It demonstrates particular strength when streaming over wi-fi rather than Bluetooth, offering greater sparkle and clarity.

The trade-off comes with more delicate material, where the Authentics 300's enthusiastic delivery can feel somewhat one-dimensional compared with more expensive alternatives. Tweaking the onboard EQ controls – those smooth, under-lit dials that feel delightfully tactile – however, helps tame any excessive brightness.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

At 5kg with a substantial carry handle, the Authentics 300 occupies an interesting middle ground between truly portable speakers and static home audio. It's easily moveable around the house and garden, but you should probably forget about popping it in a rucksack.

The eight-hour battery life proved adequate during our testing, handling a local hockey team's pre-match warm-up without issue. That scenario – loading it into a car, dropping it in a changing room, then positioning it pitch-side – felt entirely within its comfort zone.

As for its current value? When we tested the Authentics 300 at £380, we noted that it competed against speakers such as the Audio Pro C20 (£450) and Sonos Move 2 (£449). At £239, it undercuts both significantly while offering extras such as those dual voice assistants.

For anyone wanting smart features, genuine portability, and bags of character without paying super premium prices, this deal positions the JBL as a compelling proposition. The Authentics 300 might be an acquired taste sonically, but at this price, it's definitely worth considering.

