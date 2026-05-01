Looking for a big speaker to use on the go? There’s one in particular that we love to recommend with a dazzling five-star review and a What Hi-Fi? Award to really seal the deal.

And right now, it has dropped in price to just £179 at Richer Sounds – the cheapest we’ve ever seen it!

At first glance, it will look like this brilliant speaker will set you back £329; but there’s a simple trick that will secure you £150 off. All you have to do is sign up to Richer Sounds’ VIP Club, which is totally free and very quick to do.

The only minor caveat is that this deal is exclusive to the Black Camo model. You can pick up the Black model for just £219 at Amazon, but that’s a chunky £40 more.

The JBL Xtreme 4 is has won not one, but two What Hi-Fi? Awards with its impressive sonic clarity and precision, and tight, weighty bass. If you’re looking for an entertaining Bluetooth speaker that delivers a big dose of refinement, you won’t go far wrong with this option.

And, as you can probably tell from the pictures, this is also an outdoor speaker that is built to withstand the elements with the credentials to match, including an IP67-rated water- and dust-proof build.

That beefy build is not just for protection; it also houses two 70mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters. Yes, the JBL Xtreme 4 may look beefy and rugged, but the sound quality on offer is anything but.

In fact, our expert testers say: “For such a chunky speaker it produces a fantastically refined sound. It produces a wonderfully clear and consistent sound across tracks: low frequencies are poised and punchy but don’t lack weight, (whereas) highs are crisp enough so they don’t feel rolled off.”

New features for this model include AI Sound Boost, an always-on technology that aims to maintain sound quality at loud volumes and prevent distortion. Auracast is another headline feature, letting users pair two Xtreme 4 speakers together in stereo or connect multiple compatible JBLs in a chain.

Battery life stands at a solid 24 hours and can even stretch to 30 hours with the Playtime Boost feature, though at the cost of some weight and solidity from the bass.

While the JBL Xtreme 5 launched in April, we have yet to give it a full review. And the newer version will also cost you £300 at Amazon. But we are more than happy to recommend the Xtreme 4, an outstanding speaker from JBL at an outstanding price right now, just £179 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our full JBL Xtreme 4 review

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