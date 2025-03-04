Bowers & Wilkins’ five-star wireless speakers crash to their lowest ever price

If you're currently on the lookout for a stellar set of wireless speakers, you're in the right place. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Active have just crashed to their lowest ever price - and we're incredibly impressed.

For just £1499 at Peter Tyson, this deal is above and beyond any price drop we've seen for these five-star wireless speakers.

While the standard discount is £1699, which is still an excellent deal lining up with rival stores, there's a rather special additional £200 to save. This hearty discount is only available to VIP members of Peter Tyson, but the good news is that signing up is completely free and takes no time at all.

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Active Speakers was £3999 now £1499 at Peter Tyson (save £2500)

The B&W Formation Duo are an incredibly excellent pair of wireless speakers. First retailing at £3999 back in 2019, there's been plenty of discounts enjoyed over the years, but none quite as good as this one. Don't delay! Grab these speakers for an epic £2500 off.

We first reviewed the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo back in 2019, but their age does not stop them from holding strong as a solid pair of wireless speakers - and there's lots of reasons for that.

If you're looking for a multi-room setup that packs a nice punch, each speaker is powered by an internal 125W digital class-D amplifiers, enjoyed by other excellent B&W products.

And to enjoy this hi-res sound, the Formation Duo pair up nicely with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Amazon Music, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Bowers & Wilkins' very own music app. You can stream music in up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution as standard.

Design-wise, it fits in nicely with B&W artistic industrial look with the trademark decoupled tweeted on top. While the wireless speakers are available in white and black, this deal is currently only available on the black model, though they both have a great aesthetic look to add to your home hi-fi setup.

And, of course, there's how they sound. In our full review, we praised them for having "excellent dynamics," being "grippy and with the kind of authority and punch you'd expect in high-quality floorstanders," as well as the way they "deal admirably with Spotify’s MP3s and Tidal’s FLACs."

Overall, our expert testers said: "The Duos are deadly precise speakers with excellent precision and a speed of performance that makes you want to dig out tune after tune." And even though that was almost six years ago, this statement still stands true today.

While you won't find the Formation Duo for their initial retail price of £3499 much these days, you certainly won't find it for such a hefty discount that often either.

So, don't delay. Take a few minutes to sign up to Peter Tyson's VIP membership, which is totally free, and you can grab this pair of stellar wireless speakers for just £1499.

