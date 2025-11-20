Our best wireless speakers guide has seven five-star entries, but there's only one that takes pride of place at the top of the list. It's the Sonos Era 100, and it produces incredible sound, is supremely versatile, and is packed with useful features.

When it launched, you'd have to part ways with £249, but thanks to an early Black Friday deal, you can now snap it up for just £168 at Amazon.

The deal ends on the 1st of December. If you'd prefer to buy from Richer Sounds or direct from Sonos, then it's only £1 more than at Amazon.

Save £81 Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £168 at Amazon This outstanding speaker serves up spacious, detailed sound and a stacked feature set. Thanks to an early Black Friday deal, it can now be yours for the cheapest price it has ever been. The deal applies to both black and white models, so you can pick the perfect colour for you.

Five stars

We're happy recommending the deal, as the Sonos Era 100 is an incredibly accomplished unit that currently holds a spot in the best wireless speakers guide.

This is because, during testing, we found the Sonos Era 100 to be a tremendous step up in performance and features from the already well-established Sonos One.

The five-star speaker offers an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features, alongside an enjoyable sound.

The redesign is a refresh from the ground up, transforming the previous rounded square design into an oval shape – all to accommodate the new drivers inside the Era 100 that deliver stereo sound.

Features-wise, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0, and the standard AAC and SBC codecs are supported, which we found to be 'fuss-free' when pairing with a device.

For home cinema fans willing to buy two, the Era 100 can be used as satellite surrounds when paired with a Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbar.

In our full review, we said, "Those already part of the Sonos ecosystem will find the new Era 100 speaker difficult to resist, while those new to Sonos will find it a charming entry to a capable and feature-rich wireless speaker experience with plenty of extra goodies to play with."

We don't often see the Sonos Era 100 discounted and hardly ever by this amount. We don't recommend deliberating for too long if you want to save big on this excellent speaker.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Era 100 review

Check out the best wireless speakers: tried and tested by our expert team

Also, explore our list of the best Bluetooth speakers