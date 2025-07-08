Even though it's been superseded by a third-generation successor, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) ranks among our picks of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

That's great news, as it's currently on sale at Amazon for £149, a mega £110 off its original retail price of £259 and the lowest figure we've ever seen for the bap-shaped B&O Bluetooth buddy.

In our original Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review, the stylish speaker impressed us with its combination of style, build quality and sonic performance, earning five stars for its expansive sound, weighty bass, and stunning build

An impressive 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes (extendable to a claimed 48 hours at more conservative levels) also outperforms many competitors in its category, including the Sonos Roam 2 (10 hours) and the JBL Flip 7 (up to 16 hours).

Throw in support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice assistant operation and hands-free calls, and you've got a powerful, diverse, compact package.

In short, this is a deal that's well worth considering, though if you're a fan of owning the latest-gen tech, you might want to check our recent Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) review before you pull the trigger.

At this price, though, we feel that the 2nd Gen model offers the better bang for your buck. Nab one at Amazon now.

