Bang & Olufsen's stylish, five-star Bluetooth speaker has crashed to a new low for Prime Day
Bag the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at its best-ever price
Even though it's been superseded by a third-generation successor, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) ranks among our picks of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.
That's great news, as it's currently on sale at Amazon for £149, a mega £110 off its original retail price of £259 and the lowest figure we've ever seen for the bap-shaped B&O Bluetooth buddy.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) was £259 now £149 at Amazon (save £110)
The five-star Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a classy compact speaker that boasts B&O's strong sonic profile. It's got expansive sound and weighty bass, as well as a super stylish design. With a saving of £110, it's the best price we've seen and one we'd seriously recommend considering.
Lowest price on black or anthracite finishes
Non-Prime membership price: £159 at Amazon
Deal also at Peter Tyson
In our original Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) review, the stylish speaker impressed us with its combination of style, build quality and sonic performance, earning five stars for its expansive sound, weighty bass, and stunning build
An impressive 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes (extendable to a claimed 48 hours at more conservative levels) also outperforms many competitors in its category, including the Sonos Roam 2 (10 hours) and the JBL Flip 7 (up to 16 hours).
Throw in support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec for high-quality streaming along with a three-microphone array for clear voice assistant operation and hands-free calls, and you've got a powerful, diverse, compact package.
In short, this is a deal that's well worth considering, though if you're a fan of owning the latest-gen tech, you might want to check our recent Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) review before you pull the trigger.
At this price, though, we feel that the 2nd Gen model offers the better bang for your buck. Nab one at Amazon now.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
- Esat DedezadeFreelance contributor
