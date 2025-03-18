An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all

News
By published

The Apple rumour mill is flip-flopping at top speed

HomePod OS
(Image credit: 9to5mac, Apple)

The long-rumoured Apple Homepod with a screen was recently said to be delayed (perhaps indefinitely), but now another source believes that the mysterious device is still set to land before the end of the year.

This latest U-turn comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to tech rumours and leaks.

According to Kuo’s X post, the HomePod with a screen could land in the third quarter of this year – around the expected launch of the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch models.

The rumoured device is expected to have a similar form factor/functionality to devices like Amazon’s Echo Show range, combining a speaker with a built-in screen and AI assistant smarts.

The latter, in fact, is the reason for the alleged delays, with Apple reportedly working on bringing Siri/Apple Intelligence up to scratch to ensure that the device launches with the company’s usual polished standards. Other potential reasons for the hold up could also be related to the upcoming iOS 19 update.

Of course, none of these are official statements, and Apple certainly won’t be clarifying or releasing anything until its ready. Still, it’s potentially encouraging news for anyone holding out for a HomePod with a built-in screen.

MORE:

Apple HomePod with a screen: rumoured release date, spec leaks and more

Apple HomePod Mini 2: release date rumours, price predictions and 4 things we want to see

The affordable iPhone 16e is all well and good, but where's my new HomePod, Apple?

TOPICS
Esat Dedezade
Esat Dedezade
Freelance contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A mockup of how HomePod OS might look
Apple HomePod with a screen: rumoured release date, spec leaks and more
HomePod OS
The rumoured Apple HomePod with display is reportedly put on ice while Siri gets its act together
Apple HomePod 2 vs Apple HomePod
The affordable iPhone 16e is all well and good, but where's my new HomePod, Apple?
Apple HomePod Mini
Apple could launch a new HomePod Mini and Apple TV streaming device later this year
HomePod Mini 2 rumours
Apple HomePod Mini 2: release date rumours, price predictions and 4 things we want to see
Apple HomePod 2
3 Apple audio and home cinema products we want, but probably won't see, at the iPhone SE 4's anticipated launch
Latest in Wireless Speakers
HomePod OS
An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all
JBL Flip 7 in white finish held in hand against backdrop of orange JBL beanie bags
JBL Flip 7 vs Flip 6: what's the difference between these two Bluetooth speakers?
JBL Charge 6 speaker held in hand
JBL Charge 6 vs Charge 5: what's new?
HomePod OS
The rumoured Apple HomePod with display is reportedly put on ice while Siri gets its act together
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zepellin
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren are making new audio hardware with an F1 twist
JBL Charge 6 in red with carry strap
JBL upgrades two of our favourite Bluetooth speakers with bigger sound, longer battery life and more durable designs
Latest in News
HomePod OS
An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all
The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV pictured against a white background
A Panasonic OLED TV for under £500? No, I'm not kidding!
Elipson Planet L Performance speakers
These Planet-shaped speakers promise "exceptionally pure sound" with an out-of-this-world design
The Ando Ando Ando Vinyl Record Watch with a brown leather strap being held in the hand.
Oh, this old thing? It's just a watch inspired by the Technics SL-1200 record player
Surround sound budget AV system
Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news
France&#039;s Gael Fickou practices on the eve of the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Scotland.
France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2025 match online now, team news