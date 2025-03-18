An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all

The long-rumoured Apple Homepod with a screen was recently said to be delayed (perhaps indefinitely), but now another source believes that the mysterious device is still set to land before the end of the year.

This latest U-turn comes courtesy of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a pretty good track record when it comes to tech rumours and leaks.

According to Kuo’s X post, the HomePod with a screen could land in the third quarter of this year – around the expected launch of the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watch models.

Three months ago, I predicted that mass production of the new display-equipped HomePod would slip from 1Q25 to 3Q25 (after WWDC) due to software development issues. Beyond Apple Intelligence, the issues also involve ensuring the HomePod’s interface aligns with new OS updates… https://t.co/wg4EazzTW3March 12, 2025

The rumoured device is expected to have a similar form factor/functionality to devices like Amazon’s Echo Show range, combining a speaker with a built-in screen and AI assistant smarts.

The latter, in fact, is the reason for the alleged delays, with Apple reportedly working on bringing Siri/Apple Intelligence up to scratch to ensure that the device launches with the company’s usual polished standards. Other potential reasons for the hold up could also be related to the upcoming iOS 19 update.

Of course, none of these are official statements, and Apple certainly won’t be clarifying or releasing anything until its ready. Still, it’s potentially encouraging news for anyone holding out for a HomePod with a built-in screen.

