Amazon slashes £90 off the Sonos Era 300 – our favourite spatial audio speaker just got a rare discount

If you've landed here because you're on the lookout for one of the best wireless speakers, then the Sonos Era 300 is absolutely worth a look.

It's a five-star, Award-winner with a list of positives that is longer than your arm. Most notable is its sound performance, which we described as "immense, detailed, spacious, dynamic and cohesive."

Better still, you don't have to pay anywhere near full price for it, thanks to an Amazon deal which brings it down to just £359. Only while stocks last, though.

Latest Videos From

Save 20% Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £359 at Amazon Bag yourself a five-star speaker from the much-loved and respected Sonos brand. The Era 300 is also a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, which shows how highly we rate this particular product, and given its £90 discount, we think this deal is a bit of a no-brainer. Available in black and white finishes.

The talented Sonos Era 300 launched a new "Era" for Sonos, leading the brand into an exciting world of spatial audio. And we awarded it a top spot in our best wireless speakers for doing so.

This speaker is also packed with all the goodness and seamlessness you expect from the Sonos system.

It has a fairly unusual shape with a "cinched hourglass" look that certainly stands out and attracts attention. Inside are six drivers – four tweeters and two woofers – complemented by custom waveguides to help direct sound.

Of course, the headline feature is spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos tracks playing across both Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music.

And that's not all when it comes to the feature list. AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth are all listening options, plus there's the inclusion of Sonos and Alexa voice control with a USB-C input to tie it up nicely.

There is also big news for AV fans: a pair of Sonos Era 300 can be used as Dolby Atmos surround speakers, delivering multi-channel rears for the first time.

In our full review, we say: "Sonos’s mission to deliver a great spatial audio experience from a single wireless speaker is a success, but that metric alone isn’t what makes the Sonos Era 300 an all-round enjoyable speaker. It performs admirably with any format of music you throw at it, no matter what source or genre."

And right now, you can pick it up for the best price this year for just £359 at Amazon, in both black and white.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Era 300 review

Check out the best wireless speakers 2025: tried and tested by our expert team

Looking for a Bluetooth alternative? Here's the best Bluetooth speakers for every budget