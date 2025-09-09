This is nice timing. We've only just reviewed the KEF Q3 Meta standmounts, awarding them the full five stars and praising everything from their subtle, mature sound to their excellent build and amenable nature.

Those undeniably attractive qualities can now be yours at a temptingly discounted rate. The Q3 Meta started life at £649, but this stellar deal drops that figure to to just £549 at Sevenoaks, a major drop of £100. Lovely!

Best KEF Q3 Meta standmount speaker deal

As part of KEF's eight-strong Q Series, the Q3 Meta aim to elevate users' at-home audio experience, bringing KEF's considerable hi-fi experience to a more affordable price than the more premium Q Concerto Meta (£1099 / $1299 / AU$2000) we tested in 2024.

Even from the outside, they look like a set of speakers that are up to the job. The Q3 Meta are built to a high standard, evidencing a weighty, solid construction that, while bulky, feels as though it will last decades rather than mere years.

At the heart of the two-way speakers is KEF's 12th generation Uni-Q driver array, in which the driver array acts as a single point source to disperse audio more evenly for a more “immersive and cohesive soundstage with better clarity”.

The bulky speakers also benefit from KEF's patented Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), a maze-like structure at the rear of the Uni-Q's motor system that uses a series of channels to absorb rearward sound radiation from the back of the tweeter dome to reduce distortion.

The results are excellent. The KEFs are a five-star pair of all-rounders with almost no glaring weaknesses, delivering a composed, even-handed performance while showcasing excellent stereo imaging and a talent for sonic organisation and integration.

They're still standmounts, lest we forget, but the scale and solidity of their soundstage is remarkable, and even when our test tracks get demanding, their stereo imaging and overall organisation rarely seem to suffer.

As we said in our review, the Q3 Meta's "pleasing balance and mature, refined nature" make them "an attractive choice for listeners who want a pair of speakers that are confident and composed no matter what you throw at them".

The KEF Q3 Meta are easy to recommend. Catch them at Sevenoaks before they disappear.

