The five-star KEF LSX II wireless speakers have dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen, which is great news if you're in the market for well-rounded sonic performance packed into a compact design.

For just £899 at Peter Tyson, this streaming system is considered the more expensive sibling of the KEF LSX II LT, but right now, they're an incredibly similar price.

There's just two tiny catches – you have to sign up to become a PT VIP, which is totally free and takes a few seconds. And, it's only available on the Colbalt Blue model.

The KEF LSX II boasts upgrades that improve functionality and usability across the board, In our full review, we said: "Without really altering the speaker hardware has produced a talented set-up that sings with any genre of music sent its way."

But one of the biggest changes is the additions of extra physical inputs on the speakers themselves. The first is HDMI ARC and the second is a USB-C connection for connecting to a TV and laptop respectively, which addresses some key limitations on the original model.

These physical connections complement an already comprehensive wireless feature set that includes wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth. Plus, you’ve got Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal streaming services all onboard, too.

Sound-wise, the KEF LSX II provides a well-rounded sonic performance, which led our expert testers to say: "There’s a real sense of refinement and maturity to the sound without being showy. You just know you’re in the presence of a capable pair of speakers."

While the compact drivers don't deliver the deepest bass extension, we noted that low frequencies still remain tight and controlled with a nice layer of texture. The speakers also maintain excellent rhythmic ability, encouraging physical engagement with the music.

All things considered, the KEF LSX II remains a stylish streaming system with none of the usual baggage that a traditional separates system brings along with it. And all this can be yours for just £899 at Peter Tyson, an unbelievable price and the lowest we've ever seen.

