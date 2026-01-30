It doesn’t get much better than finally getting your hands on a new pair of speakers that you’ve had your eye on for a while. But you know what's even better? Finding them on a discount, of course.

The Fyne Audio F5E are capable, affordable bookshelf speakers that recently passed through our testing rooms, and their balanced, cohesive presentation delivered an enjoyable listening experience.

Now, they can be yours for a tidy £50 off their original price. Pick them up for £349 at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds or Amazon and grab yourself a fine deal on these Fyne speakers.

One of the great things about Fyne’s entry-level F500 series is it brings the speaker company’s proprietary IsoFlare technology to a more affordable price point. IsoFlare is where the tweeter sits in the middle of the bass/midrange driver, which offers improved dispersion and integration over separated drivers.

In the case of the F5E, you get a 12.5cm multi-fibre mid/bass unit and 19mm titanium dome tweeter, but another piece of Fyne’s proprietary tech is also on-board: a BassTrax diffuser. This is a downward-firing port that fires onto a circular cone, which disperses the lower frequencies through 360 degrees.

The result of these clever technologies is you can be less fussy about your listening position and where you place the speakers in relation to the wall in your listening room. Not bad, huh?

Once placed, you can enjoy whatever music you throw at the F5E thanks to their balanced presentation that doesn’t favour a specific genre. During testing, we played everything from The Human League to Beethoven and A Tribe Called Quest through them, and nothing untoward stuck out, so we could focus on enjoying the music.

Detail levels and dynamic handling are good too, while the F5E renders the low end in a relatively taut and tuneful way at this price.

While these speakers are unfussy with placement, some care is needed with the amplifier pairing. We recommend something like the Rega Brio Mk7, which will provide the punch, drive and solidity to appreciate the F5E at their best.

Either way, £50 off is a nice little discount on a pair of capable standmounters, and we encourage you to check out the Fyne Audio F5E for £349 at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds or Amazon.

