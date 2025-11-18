Are you in the market for a new pair of floorstanding speakers? This massive discount on the Focal Aria Evo X No3 could be just the early Black Friday hi-fi deal you need.

This is a classy-looking set of premium speakers with a sound that we find refined and composed. We originally reviewed them at £3499, but with them now being available for £2949 at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, you can pick up these four-star floorstanders for a whopping £550 off!

Measuring 115cm high, the Focal Aria Evo X No3 floorstanding speakers are tall towers. This puts the tweeter axis quite high, so to ensure their presentation retains the optimal focus and balance, it’s best that your listening height doesn’t fall too far below the tweeter.

Having such tall cabinets, however, has meant Focal has managed to fit plenty of good stuff within them. Their three-way design consists of the French manufacturer’s favoured inverted metal tweeter, along with a 16.5cm Flax midrange and a trio of 16.5cm Flax bass drivers.

Focal claims the Flax diaphragms offer a great balance of low weight, rigidity and self-damping, while the distinctive appearance is a positive too.

In our testing, we found their sound was ideal for those who value “refinement, composure and unfussiness above all else”. While tracking rhythms and deep bass could be better handled, the Aria Evo X No3 provide plenty of detail, while their midrange is “among the more charming and articulate floorstanders” at this premium price.

Our review sample came in the moss green finish, the quality of which impressed us too.

They are a pair of fine-looking, fine-sounding floorstanders at their £3499 testing price. Now that you can pick them up with such a huge saving for £2949 at Sevenoaks, it's an even more enticing prospect.

MORE:

See our list of the best floorstanding speakers

Check out our initial thoughts on the Focal Mu-so Hekla system

And the best early Black Friday speaker deals