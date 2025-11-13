While the hunt for Black Friday deals can often be about securing big discounts on more premium hi-fi and home cinema kit, it’s always nice to save on products sitting at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

After all, if something is already attractively priced and also gets a decent-sized discount, justifying your purchase is always that little bit easier.

Take the Elac Debut B5.2 as an example, which are currently back to their lowest ever price of £179 over on AV.com.

Five stars Save £70 Elac Debut B5.2: was £249 now £179 at AV.com As winners of a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years running, you know how highly we rate the Debut B5.2. They're amazing, expressive all-rounders, which are easy to position and even easier to live with. Now an absolute bargain with £70 off.

The Elac’s are an excellent option for anyone looking to build their first starter hi-fi system, or if you own an old-school micro system and want to upgrade the supplied speakers to something more switch and much more capable.

They have won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards on the bounce and were only recently (in 2024) knocked off their throne by the excellent (and more expensive) Wharfedale Diamond 12.1.

For the money, the Elacs are an outstanding pair of bookshelf speakers and, because they are front-ported, aren’t too fussy about placement. This means they should suit various locations in your room.

You don’t need to have them angled in, either, with the Elacs delivering a wide, spacious, yet focused stereo image even when they’re firing flat out to the listener.

They stand 34cm tall and are 18cm wide and use a 13cm aramid fibre mid/bass unit with a 1-inch, wide surround tweeter. There’s excellent integration between the two with the speakers following rhythmic patterns with unerring precision.

In our Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 review, we described them as, “expressive performers that deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level.”

We were also very complimentary about the way the speakers just handle any genre of music thrown at them and the way they use the signal they’re sent with utmost honesty, saying “they’re even-handed and admirably balanced in the way they deal with poorer, more aggressive recordings.”

Since we reviewed the Debut 2.0 B5.2, they have been replaced by the four-star Debut 3.0 DB53 (£299), so it’s possible the older model won’t be around for much longer.

Which makes it the perfect time to grab them for the bargain price of £179 over at AV.com.

