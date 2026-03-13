Who doesn't love a deal on a four-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winner?

That's exactly what you're getting with this huge 38% saving on Elac’s Debut ConneX DCB41 speaker system.

Our team of in-house reviewers tested this system back in 2022, and it continues to hold its own with the very best at the money, which in this case is £329 over at Peter Tyson.

This is actually a £200 discount on the price we originally tested this system at, and the lowest price we've ever seen for the system, beating its previous low by £10.

If it's simple, affordable and great-sounding hi-fi you're searching for, then this Elac package could be right up your street – let us explain why.

The Elacs are flexible standmount speakers, combining best-in-class sound quality with Bluetooth for easy wireless streaming.

Set-up is fuss-free: one speaker in the pair contains all the electronics, amplification and connections, and the other sports a more conventional passive design. The speakers are then linked together with a cable.

You don't get any fancy network streaming smarts included here, as there is no wi-fi (see the Triangle AIO Twin and KEFSX II LT systems for wi-fi streaming setups), but you can stream tunes wirelessly from your phone or laptop thanks to Bluetooth.

Optical and USB inputs offer alternative wired connections to an external music source, while you can connect your TV and boost its audio courtesy of an HDMI ARC socket. You can also hook up a turntable thanks to the built-in switchable moving magnet phono stage.

It's all a very well-made, well-thought-out package and, of course, very convenient, removing the need for external amplification and boxes along the way.

The added convenience of having nearly all you could want in one place doesn't seem to have impaired the sound either.

In our Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 review, we said, "This is a product that fades into the background, leaving the music to take the limelight."

The speakers are clear, balanced and insightful performers, with pleasing levels of detail, proper levels of cohesion and an enjoyable overall presentation.

Our only slight reservation was the quality of that phono stage, which we felt could be better. It's fine for occasional use, though.

These fantastic powered speakers were already great performers at their full price, but their new low price of £329 at Peter Tyson makes should put the Elacs near the top of your shopping list.

MORE:

Here's our full Elac Debut Connex DCB41 review

Want streaming smarts included? Check out our KEF LSX II LT review

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