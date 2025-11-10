Having tested bookshelf speakers for nearly 50 years, there's one pair that we have found ourselves recommending time and again in recent years: the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3.

And right now, you can pick up the five-star Award-winners for just £649 at Peter Tyson. That's a £100 saving on speakers we think are worth every penny at full price!

If you like the idea of “bigger, punchier, and more open sound” as well as “stunning clarity, detail, and refinement”, this deal is absolutely worthy of your attention.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: was £749 now £649 at Peter Tyson £100 off a pair of bookshelf speakers that we rated five stars and crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners is not to be sniffed at. The compact speakers are still more than capable of delivering punchy sound, stunning clarity, and extra bass power. All of this within a solid case is a recipe for success. Available in Black, Oak or White at this excellent price.

Price match: Sevenoaks Sound & Vision

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 bookshelf speakers are What Hi-Fi? Award winners and, unsurprisingly, received a five-star rating from our team of experts.

They are the top standmounters in the 600 Series 3 range, and the bigger sibling to the lovely B&W 607 S3 speakers. And with this £100 saving at Peter Tyson, it might be worth stretching for the premium pair.

The 606 S3 offer a more mature presentation than the 607s with bigger, punchier, more-open sound and stunning clarity, detail and refinement which makes them incredibly easy to listen to.

And if you're looking for more oomph to your bass, the bigger 16.5cm mid/bass driver and deeper cabinet mean added weight, punch and authority.

This led us to say in our review: “This extra bass power means the 606 S3 speakers aren’t quite as prone to the slightly excitable and forward treble of its lively 607 S3 sibling; but we’d still take some care with partnering hi-fi products to get the very best out of these speakers.”

And with build upgrades, from the new titanium tweeter to the revised speaker terminal layout around the back, the 606s are yet another step up in sound quality.

So, if you're looking for some standout standmounters with a larger scale of sound than their smaller siblings, the B&W 606 S3 speakers can be yours for just £649 at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 review

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 vs 606 S3: which B&W speakers should you buy?

Check out the best B&W speakers on the market