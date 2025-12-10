Bowers & Wilkins’ entry-level 600 series of speakers have a slew of five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards, so it was no surprise that the Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 won us over.

It was, however, a surprise when the standmount speakers fell in price again – after Black Friday.

The five-star speakers are now available for £439 at Peter Tyson, a whopping saving of £160!

It's not far off the lowest ever price of £429, and the best price we've seen for these crowd-pleasing speakers in several months.

The entry-level 607 S3 are the smallest and most affordable stereo speakers in Bowers & Wilkins' latest 600 series range, and we're big fans. Such big fans, in fact, that we bestowed them with a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and named them as the best Bowers & Wilkins speakers overall.

It's easy to see why. In our Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 review, we were treated to a wonderfully detailed and rhythmically cohesive sound.

"But how do the new 607 S3 sound?" our review asked. "Incredibly fun. There’s clarity and refinement in the mix here – to a really admirable level – but we’re struck by just how entertaining, zippy and musical this new pair sounds right from the start."

Such an enjoyable sound came courtesy of a number of upgrades from the previous 607 S2 Anniversary Edition, including a new 25mm titanium decoupled double dome tweeter, an elongated tube loading system, a revised motor assembly and higher-quality components used in the crossover.

All of this technology is still housed in compact cabinets, making them an ideal choice for those with limited space.

It should be noted, though, that the 607 S3's excitable treble can be rather top-heavy, so we recommend pairing with a more balanced amplifier to help round out the presentation.

Overall, though, the 607 S3 speakers are tremendous amounts of fun and very much recommended either as an upgrade or for your first speakers – especially now that they're available for just £439 at Peter Tyson.

