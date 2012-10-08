Touchscreens, Facebook and the ability to use Twitter to find out what Simon Pegg had for dinner is all well and good. But sometimes all you want out of your internet radio is the ability to, well, listen to the radio.



The 10cm-cubed Q2 lets you do just that (as well as listen to podcasts).



Set-up is a laughably simple job: just download the free control app to your Mac or PC, plug the Q2 in via USB (which also charges the device) and then drag your wi-fi network and four favourite stations from the left side of the screen to the right. Then unplug it and you’re good to go.



A buttonless internet radio might seem crazy, but the Q2 has an clever movement-based control system: just roll it to change presets, and back and forward for volume.



The sound is surprisingly solid. Speech is clear and crisp, and music is weighty and punchy, with good definition and detail. Bitrate dependent, of course…



If you’re after a no-frills, decent-sounding radio, the Q2 will put a smile on your face.

